Goa Nightclub Fire: Police Arrest Key Accused Co-Owner and Partner Ajay Gupta in Delhi; Interpol Issues Blue Corner Notice for Luthra Brothers Who Fled to Thailand

The Goa Police have detained one of the four owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub on December 9, 2025, where a deadly fire claimed 25 lives. The key accused, Ajay Gupta, was detained after a lookout notice was issued for him and another main accused, Surinder Kumar Khosla, by the Goa Police.

A Goa Police spokesperson stated that the arrest of Ajay Gupta marks the sixth detention in the devastating fire accident that took place in Arpora, Goa, on December 6, 2025. Ajay Gupta, one of the key accused, was captured in Delhi after police were unable to find him at his residence there.

Gupta will be brought back to the state after the completion of all formalities, according to a Goa Police official. The other two prime accused in the case — the Luthra brothers — are believed to be on the run. After fleeing following the Birch nightclub fire, Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra have now been added to Interpol’s watch list.

The global policing agency has issued a Blue Corner Notice for the Luthra brothers to collect more information about the key accused who are currently absconding.

The information will include their identity, location, and activities. Just a few hours after the massive fire engulfed the well-known nightclub in North Goa's Arpora, the Luthra brothers reportedly fled India for Thailand. According to Goa Director General of Police Alok Kumar, the brothers fled to evade any criminal investigation against them.