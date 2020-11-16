Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Apple Will Reveal A Christmas Surprise Next Month
Lead StoryScience & TechnologyWorld

Apple Will Reveal A Christmas Surprise Next Month

AirPods Studio and AirTags are yet to be released

0
Apple
Apple to launch a surprise in December 2020. Unsplash

Apple is reportedly planning to reveal a “Christmas surprise” next month.

Last December, Apple had announced a holiday promotion that allowed Apple Card customers to earn up to 6 percent daily cashback on most Apple products purchased through the end of the year, reports MacRumors.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Over the past few months, Apple has launched a slew of new products, while two rumored products are yet to be released: AirPods Studio and AirTags.

Apple
Apple is rolling out basics to add additional support to AirTags. Unsplash

The code found in the recent beta of iOS 14.3 suggests that Apple is rolling out the basics to add third-party item tracking support to the Find My app, as well as additional support for AirTags.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: ट्रंप ने हार मानी, लेकिन चुनाव में धांधली का आरोप लगाया 

The AirPods Studio was also expected to launch at one of the events conducted over the past few months and the company may announce these products soon.

ALSO READ: Here’s The Story About Celebrating Bhai Dooj

However, few reports have claimed that the AirTags and AirPod Studio is scheduled to launch early next year. (IANS)

Previous articleThe Rise of Virtual Nightlife
Next articleGoogle To Add New Setting For Smart Features in Gmail

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Google To Add New Setting For Smart Features in Gmail

NewsGram Desk - 0
Google on Monday said it will further put users in control of their data and the Google experience, with a new setting for smart...
Read more
Entertainment

The Rise of Virtual Nightlife

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Tori Lancaster As we spend more evenings in than ever before, the entertainment industry has had to reinvent itself once more, with a huge...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Healthy Sleep Pattern Reduces Risk of Heart Failure

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have revealed that adults with the healthiest sleep pattern have a 42 percent lower risk of heart failure regardless of other risk factors...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,784FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Google To Add New Setting For Smart Features in Gmail

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google on Monday said it will further put users in control of their data and the Google experience, with a new setting for smart...
Read more

Apple Will Reveal A Christmas Surprise Next Month

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Apple is reportedly planning to reveal a "Christmas surprise" next month. Last December, Apple had announced a holiday promotion that allowed Apple Card customers to...
Read more

The Rise of Virtual Nightlife

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Tori Lancaster As we spend more evenings in than ever before, the entertainment industry has had to reinvent itself once more, with a huge...
Read more

Healthy Sleep Pattern Reduces Risk of Heart Failure

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have revealed that adults with the healthiest sleep pattern have a 42 percent lower risk of heart failure regardless of other risk factors...
Read more

Here’s The Story About Celebrating Bhai Dooj

Indian festivals NewsGram Desk - 0
BY NEHA HEGDE The festival of lights and joy lasts for five long days. The fifth day of Diwali is Bhai Dooj. Holding a mythological...
Read more

Empagliflozin, Can Treat And Reverse Heart Failure In Both Diabetes

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Empagliflozin, a recently developed diabetes drug, can effectively treat and reverse heart failure in both diabetics and non-diabetics, say, researchers. The clinical trial, published in...
Read more

Only Five New Malls Were Launched In India 2020: Report

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Severely impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak, Indian cities in 2020 saw the addition of just five new malls as against 54 expected before the...
Read more

108 Films Will Vie In 9th Global Sustainability Film Awards

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
108 films based on environment and global sustainability issues from around 20 countries will vie for the forthcoming 9th annual Global Sustainability Film Awards...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,784FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada