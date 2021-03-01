Monday, March 1, 2021
Lead StoryScience & Technology

AR Apps Powered By Apple App Store For Your Younger Ones

The app provides an immersive and engaging experience that elaborates on each phase of the life cycle of a little amphibian called the frog

If you wish to aid the development of a scientific temper in your kids with the help of augmented reality (AR) on the occasion of National Science Day, Apple App Store has brought some transforming apps that would be helpful. Several of these apps use the power of AR, which transforms how kids work, learn, play, shop, and connect with the world around them.

An app named “Galileo: AR Physics” help students get a better understanding of physics with Augmented Reality. The students can place experiments and animated 3D models on a table and explore them by moving around. Contents are presented in small articles, written with simple language. The articles cover various topics from mechanics to nuclear physics. Articles include images, animations, 3D models, and sometimes a little equation.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Another app from the Apple App Store, iTunes U provides everything an instructor needs to bring the classroom together on iPad — build lessons with apps and your own materials, collect and grade assignments, start class discussions, or talk to students to answer questions and provide feedback.

The app also allows anyone with an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch to learn from a large collection of the free education content in public courses from leading schools, universities, museums, and cultural institutions. Froggipedia, an engaging, interactive, powerful constructive learning Apple AR helps explore and discover the unique life cycle and intricate anatomical details of a frog. It is a sterling example of how AR technology has moved leaps and bounds.

The app provides an immersive and engaging experience that elaborates on each phase of the life cycle of a little amphibian called the frog. Similarly, there are many other apps on the platform such as scienceAR, Brainapse, Plantale, etc that may help kids visualize things that would be impossible or impractical to see otherwise. The National Science Day is celebrated on February 28 to commemorate the discovery of the ‘Raman Effect’, a Nobel Prize winning discovery by Sir CV Raman. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleNew AI Feature To Animate The Faces In Still Photos
Next articleMission Shakti Program: Girl Students In UP To Learn Self Defense

