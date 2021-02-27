Saturday, February 27, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Are Good Bacteria Getting Viral Infections?
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Are Good Bacteria Getting Viral Infections?

A novel way to screen for viral infections in a subset of bacterial populations, according to a study published in the journal Nature Microbiology

0
bacteria
Testing tool allows us to track viral infections more easily. Pixabay

Researchers have developed a test to determine if bacteria are sick, similar to the one used to test humans for Covid-19. According to the researchers, including Sarah Preheim from Johns Hopkins in the US, the pandemic has made clear the threat that some viruses pose to people. However, viruses can also infect life-sustaining bacteria.

“This testing tool allows us to track viral infections more easily, so we can monitor these infections to see when they are most likely to have important environmental consequences,” Preheim said.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Determining viral infections in bacteria traditionally relies on culturing both bacteria and virus, which misses 99 percent of bacteria found in the environment because they cannot be grown in culture, the researcher said, adding that tests of viral infections in uncultured viruses are expensive and difficult to apply widely, not unlike the early stages of Covid-19 testing.

bacteria
Determining viral infections in bacteria traditionally relies on culturing both bacteria and viruses. Pixabay

The key to making a test of viral infections for uncultured viruses faster and more affordable was to isolate single bacterial cells in a small bubble and fuse the genes of the virus and bacteria together once inside.

ALSO READ: A Bacteria in Intestine Linked With IBS

“The fused genes act like name tags for the bacteria and viruses,” said lead researcher Eric Sakowski from Mount St. Mary’s University in the US. “By fusing the genes together, we are able to identify which bacteria are infected, as well as the variant of the virus that is causing the infection,” Sakowski added.

The resulting test provides a novel way to screen for viral infections in a subset of bacterial populations, according to a study published in the journal Nature Microbiology. The test allows researchers to identify a link between environmental conditions and infections in Actinobacteria, one of the most abundant bacterial groups that play a crucial role in decomposing organic matter, making nutrients available to plants and photosynthetic algae. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleAerobic Exercise May Help Slow Memory Loss For Older Adults
Next articleJourney of Jasprit Bumrah Towards Becoming a World-Class Pace Bowler From Scratch!

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

With Current Climate Pledges, Global Emissions in 2030 Will Only Be 1% Lower

NewsGram Desk - 0
A United Nations Climate Change report has warned that with all current climate pledges, global emissions in 2030 will only be one per cent...
Read more
Entertainment

Does B-Town Link Women’s Beauty With Fair Skin? AI Analysis Reveals Truth!

NewsGram Desk - 0
For Bollywood, beautiful women have fair skin, according to an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based computer analysis which reveals that conception of beauty has remained consistent...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Smartphones May Help To Detect Early-Warning Signs of Glaucoma

NewsGram Desk - 0
Smartphones, often blamed for eye strains and other problems, can also come to your aid as researchers have found that these devices could be...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

With Current Climate Pledges, Global Emissions in 2030 Will Only Be 1% Lower

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
A United Nations Climate Change report has warned that with all current climate pledges, global emissions in 2030 will only be one per cent...
Read more

Does B-Town Link Women’s Beauty With Fair Skin? AI Analysis Reveals Truth!

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
For Bollywood, beautiful women have fair skin, according to an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based computer analysis which reveals that conception of beauty has remained consistent...
Read more

Smartphones May Help To Detect Early-Warning Signs of Glaucoma

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Smartphones, often blamed for eye strains and other problems, can also come to your aid as researchers have found that these devices could be...
Read more

Google To Test AI Technology For Boosting Maternal Health

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers from Google Research and IIT Madras have designed an AI technology that could provide an indication of women who are at risk of...
Read more

Journey of Jasprit Bumrah Towards Becoming a World-Class Pace Bowler From Scratch!

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
When Jasprit Bumrah started troubling young batsmen with pace generated by his quick arm action and short run-up at his school's cricket academy, a...
Read more

Are Good Bacteria Getting Viral Infections?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have developed a test to determine if bacteria are sick, similar to the one used to test humans for Covid-19. According to the...
Read more

Aerobic Exercise May Help Slow Memory Loss For Older Adults

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Aerobic exercise may help slow memory loss for older adults living with Alzheimer's dementia, says new research. The findings indicate that a six-month aerobic...
Read more

Bacteria To Defeat Infections Afflicting People With Cystic Fibrosis

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have discovered a slimy strategy used by bacteria to defeat antibiotics and other drugs used to combat infections afflicting people with cystic fibrosis. Cystic...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Hollis Houtman on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Bradly Duell on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Nadine Fennescey on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
kratom detox on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
samsung tablets on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://allen293.istanbulunyildizi.com/the-juul-pods-game.html on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japonia Charakterystyka on “What Happens Next? People Just Drink Themselves To Death?” : Russia’s Story
james707.tulledecorations.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Element Vape Coupon on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
jones297.shabbirahsan.com/p/53 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada