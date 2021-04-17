Saturday, April 17, 2021
Are Two Masks Better Than One At Preventing COVID-19 Spread?

The reason for the enhanced filtration isn't so much adding layers of cloth but eliminating any gaps or poor-fitting areas of a face covering

By measuring particle concentration in the breathing space underneath the mask compared to that in the chamber, researchers determined the FFE. Pixabay

Scientists now report that wearing two masks can nearly double the effectiveness of filtering out SARS-CoV-2-sized particles, preventing them from reaching the wearer’s nose and mouth and causing Covid-19. The reason for the enhanced filtration isn’t so much adding layers of cloth but eliminating any gaps or poor-fitting areas of a face covering, according to the study published in JAMA Internal Medicine.

“The medical procedure masks are designed to have very good filtration potential based on their material, but the way they fit our faces isn’t perfect,” said Emily Sickbert-Bennett, associate professor of infectious diseases at the University of North Carolina (UNC) School of Medicine and lead author of the study.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

 

To test the fitted filtration efficiency (FFE) of a range of face coverings, the researchers worked with James Samet and colleagues in the USEPA Human Studies Facility on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill. There they filled a 10-foot by 10-foot stainless-steel exposure chamber with small salt particle aerosols and had researchers don combinations of masks to test how effective they were at keeping particles out of their breathing space.

Two masks
Generally, a procedure mask without altering the fit is about 40-60 percent effective at keeping Covid-19-sized particles out. Pixabay

By measuring particle concentration in the breathing space underneath the mask compared to that in the chamber, researchers determined the FFE.”We also had the researchers in the chamber undergo a series of range-of-motion activities to simulate the typical motions a person may do throughout their day, bending at the waist, talking, and looking left, right, up and down,” said Phillip Clapp, an inhalation toxicologist in the UNC School of Medicine.

ALSO READ: Here’s Why Wearing A Mask Insufficient To Hold COVID At Bay?

According to their findings, the baseline fitted filtration efficiency (FFE) of a face covering differs from person to person, due to each person’s unique face and mask fit. Generally, a procedure mask without altering the fit is about 40-60 percent effective at keeping Covid-19-sized particles out. A cloth mask is about 40 percent effective.

When layered over procedure masks, cloth masks improve fit by eliminating gaps and holding the procedure face coverings closer to the face, consistently covering the nose and mouth. When a procedure mask is worn over a cloth mask, FFE improved by 16 percent.”We’ve found that wearing two loosely fitted masks will not give you the filtration benefit that one, snug-fitting procedure face coverings will,” Sickbert-Bennett said. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleIndian-Origin Scientist Identifies Genes That Combat Covid-19 Infection
Next articleAfghanistan: Playing Music As New Method For Treatment Of Drug Addicts

