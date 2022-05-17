Celio making Otaku's dreams come true

If you have a strong or obsessive interest in anime or manga, you are an Otaku.

Celio, a French men's clothing line, has made it possible for Otakus to wear their favorite Naruto character with their latest collection.

Satyen Momaya, CEO, of Celio India, tells about Celio's collaboration with Naruto, a popular Japanese manga series.

Tell us about Celio and its journey in India?

Momaya: Founded in 1978, Celio is a French menswear brand that has become the leading men's ready-to-wear brand in Europe and many other parts of the world. The brand is present in 60 countries with more than 1,100 stores. Decoding trends, to offer smart and contemporary menswear, is the brand's forte. Celio brought a breath of freshness to the Indian fashion scene through its exclusive men's only collections oriented to the different moments of a man's life.

With a range of products that are urban, smart, elegant, and wearable, the brand provides a stylish alternative to today's discerning young male customers and thus captures effortless style for men.

It has been an exciting journey. Last 5 years, we have successfully transformed the company keeping the consumer in the center of everything we do and bringing the freshness of French fashion in the country along with the Indian sensitive design sensibilities and also winning with consumers. We now have a strong 700+ door presence with 70 retail stores and a strong digital presence across the marketplace and DTC.

