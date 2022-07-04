Five Unusual Techniques for Making Art

For centuries artists have tried to imitate life through surrealistic representations of how they perceive the world. And in that endeavor have developed creations that have stood the test of time inspiring generations of creative minds to study, replicate and interpret. But as you look deeper into the essence of the lifecycle of creative expression you will find a foundation that's based on various classifications of technique and style.

These techniques have been brought to the fore by movements that have defined eras in art history. For some, they have even rung the bells of critical acclaim standing on the shoulders of artists that either mastered or elevated them through their defining creations like; Monet and Pissaro's contributions to Impressionism or Picasso's pioneering experiments with Cubism.

However there are still some techniques that haven't been given their well-earned share of time in the sun but do present incredible possibilities for artists, curators, and admirers alike. So whether it's the inspiration you are in search of or a new creative obsession to examine, dissect and enrapture you, here are a few to consider.

Fumage Art

Invented in the 1930s by Austrian surrealist artist Wolfgang Palen, Fumage Art is the technique of delicately using the soot or the traces of black carbon of the flame of a lit candle as a brush or pencil. The result of this careful technique is designs and images that have an unworldly, almost dreamlike feel as perfectly depicted in Palen's 1941 creation the 'Messenger' that features a floating ghostly form painted with smoke onto a base of wet paint. While relatively unheard of, this technique is almost prehistoric given its use by cavemen. Canadian artist Stephen Spazuk has been using this technique for over 14 years to create ethereal works of art, with world-renowned artist Salvador Dali also experimenting with this technique as seen in his 1936 creation 'Autumnal Cannibalism'.