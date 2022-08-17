Music that consistently strives to bridge cultural divides

After releasing a stellar album 'Unbounded -- Abaad' that featured legendary musicians like Bela Fleck and Ustad Zakir Hussain, Indian sitar player and composer Purbayan Chatterjee is set to release a new album 'Saath Saath' with flutist and lifelong friend, Rakesh Chaurasia.

On Wednesday, a new track 'Yaman Drut' -- the second single from the seven-track album -- was made available on streaming platforms.

'Saath Saath', which was recorded earlier this year in Mumbai, features seven ragas for morning and night and is set to be released on September 9. The record, co-written with flutist Rakesh Chaurasia, nephew of legendary flutist Hariprasad Chaurasia, draws inspiration from the original spirit of the raga tradition and provides a beautiful aural experience.

Purbayan and Rakesh will perform as a duo on August 14 at New York's Carnegie Hall, accompanied by Ojas Adhiya on tabla and Taufiq Qureshi on percussion, and as a trio on August 20 in Jaipur.