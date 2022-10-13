Indian Art Festival 2022

No matter how many digital platforms we create, art festivals are uniquely appealing due to the experience of actually being there, visually relishing artworks hanging on the walls, enjoying a chat with the artists, mingling with friends, and enjoying a cup of coffee in a makeshift cafeteria! The India Art Festival is a contemporary art fair hosted from the 13th to 16th of October 2022 at Constitution Club of India, Rafi Marg, New Delhi.

Rajendra Patil, founder, and Managing Director, of the India Art festival, is all set to welcome and host the coming Art festival with full zeal and enthusiasm. He says that India Art Festival pays attention to improving the quality of art displayed at the art festival; though our directive principles germinated from our institutional backgrounds appeal to our conscience to be balanced and accommodative towards unrepresented sections like independent artists while judging their work on a set benchmark.