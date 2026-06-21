From DAG to Triveni Kala Sangam: Top 5 Must-Visit Art Galleries in Delhi for Art Lovers

DELHI, a city with a history spanning more than 3,000 years, has long been a centre of culture, art, and creativity. From the ancient city of Indraprastha to the grandeur of the Mughal and British eras, every period has left its mark on the capital's artistic identity. The city's monuments, temples, mosques, and colonial buildings stand as reminders of its rich cultural heritage.
Today, Delhi is home to one of India's most vibrant art scenes. Blending centuries-old traditions with contemporary expressions, the city offers everything from miniature paintings and sculptures to experimental installations and modern masterpieces. Its numerous galleries, museums, and cultural centres make it a paradise for art lovers, collectors, and curious visitors alike. Whether you are looking for contemporary exhibitions, emerging artists, or timeless classics, Delhi's art spaces have something for everyone. Here are some of the top art galleries in Delhi that continue to shape and celebrate the city's creative spirit.
One of Delhi's most popular art spaces, the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) gained renewed attention last year as many young visitors came to its exhibitions. The museum is known for its large exhibitions of modern and contemporary art, multimedia displays, and guided tours. It is also India's first private museum dedicated to modern and contemporary art.
Founded in 2010 by philanthropist Kiran Nadar, the museum is located in Saket and offers free entry to visitors. It houses a vast collection of South Asian artworks and regularly hosts changing exhibitions, educational programmes, workshops, and guided walkthroughs, making it a must-visit destination for art lovers in Delhi.
DAG is second on the list. Previously known as the Delhi Art Gallery, it is located in the heart of Janpath. The place is famous for preserving and promoting modern Indian art and boasts a massive collection of 20th-century Indian masterpieces. Visitors often praise the gallery for its beautifully curated collection and engaging exhibitions.
The place usually offers free entry, making it accessible to everyone. With its peaceful and well-maintained atmosphere, DAG features one of the most extensive and premium collections of modern Indian art in the country. Established in 1993, DAG has grown from an art gallery into one of India's leading art institutions and remains a must-visit destination for art lovers in Delhi.
Third on the list is the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), located near India Gate. The majestic gallery houses more than 1,700 works by some of India's most celebrated artists. Its collection spans from the 1850s to the modern era and includes masterpieces by Raja Ravi Varma, Amrita Sher-Gil, Tyeb Mehta, S.H. Raza, and many others.
The gallery is one of the country's premier art institutions and functions under the Ministry of Culture. Established on March 29, 1954, at Jaipur House in New Delhi, it later expanded with branches in Mumbai and Bengaluru. Apart from its extensive collection, the museum also features modern facilities such as an art reference library, documentation centre, museum shop, and auditorium. Visitors can explore a wide variety of artworks, including paintings, sculptures, graphics, photographs, and installations.
India Habitat Centre is another place that serves as a hub for art and culture in New Delhi. It is one of the city's premier venues for multidisciplinary arts, culture, and conventions and is well known for hosting art exhibitions, theatre performances, and film festivals. Its Visual Arts Gallery and Experimental Art Gallery frequently showcase cutting-edge contemporary Indian art.
Located near Jor Bagh Metro Station, it is a go-to destination for art lovers. Entry to the Visual Arts Gallery is completely free, and no tickets are required for the general public. The gallery is open from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm and regularly hosts new collections, installations, and exhibitions featuring contemporary, traditional, and modern Indian artists.
Triveni Kala Sangam is another important cultural and arts centre in Delhi. Founded by Sundari K. Shridharani in 1950, the institution serves as both an educational centre and a hub for artistic activities. Located near Mandi House Metro Station, the gallery offers free entry, making it easy for visitors to explore its exhibitions. Apart from art displays, visitors can also enjoy theatre performances, workshops, and other cultural events.
The exhibitions at Triveni Kala Sangam change regularly, with its two main exhibition spaces—the Shridharani Gallery and the Triveni Gallery—featuring works by emerging artists, art students, and established creators. For art lovers and those interested in culture, Triveni Kala Sangam is a must-visit destination in Delhi.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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