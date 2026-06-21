From DAG to Triveni Kala Sangam: Top 5 Must-Visit Art Galleries in Delhi for Art Lovers

DELHI, a city with a history spanning more than 3,000 years, has long been a centre of culture, art, and creativity. From the ancient city of Indraprastha to the grandeur of the Mughal and British eras, every period has left its mark on the capital's artistic identity. The city's monuments, temples, mosques, and colonial buildings stand as reminders of its rich cultural heritage.

Today, Delhi is home to one of India's most vibrant art scenes. Blending centuries-old traditions with contemporary expressions, the city offers everything from miniature paintings and sculptures to experimental installations and modern masterpieces. Its numerous galleries, museums, and cultural centres make it a paradise for art lovers, collectors, and curious visitors alike. Whether you are looking for contemporary exhibitions, emerging artists, or timeless classics, Delhi's art spaces have something for everyone. Here are some of the top art galleries in Delhi that continue to shape and celebrate the city's creative spirit.