Top 5 Places That Prove Why Delhi Is a Paradise for Non-Vegetarian Food Lovers

DELHI IS FAMOUS NOT JUST for its historical buildings, cafes, and markets; there is much more to explore in the city, and one of those things is Delhi's food. The street food, and especially the non-vegetarian food in Delhi, is worth eating and sharing. Delhi is a place that has collected flavours and dishes from all around India and even other countries and made them its own. The places with good food can be found from Old Delhi to the streets of South Delhi. The food everywhere is so delicious that people are forced to visit again and again.
The delicious aroma coming out of these restaurants holds stories of its own, some shared and some kept hidden. The charcoal-seared kebabs, the butter-soaked chicken, and the finger-licking shawarma—Delhi will never make you regret visiting when it comes to food. Some of these shops started as small carts and have now grown into businesses with multiple branches. Others are preserving their family's generational recipes and traditions. Let's look at some of these special places that should definitely be on your go-to list whenever you want to eat non-vegetarian food.
Al-Bake is located in the New Friends Colony Community Centre in New Delhi. The place is famous for its delicious shawarma. It is a casual dining spot that is known for introducing shawarma to India in the 1990s. It started as a small eatery and remains a very popular destination among locals, students, and food enthusiasts who want to enjoy affordable Mughlai food. The menu includes the iconic Chicken Shawarma, Tandoori Chicken, Mutton Hyderabadi, and many other Mughlai delicacies.
The Al-Bake story began in the late 1990s when founder M.Z. Beg spent years working in the Middle East and developed a love for its culinary traditions. When he returned to his home in Zakir Bagh, New Delhi, he noticed a lack of authentic Gulf food in the Indian capital and decided to fill the gap. He opened a small fast-food joint in the New Friends Colony market. Since traditional shawarmas were relatively mild in flavour, Beg adapted the recipe to suit Indian tastes by adding more spices. This Indianised version of shawarma became a huge success and helped popularise the dish across the country.
Aslam Chicken is a favourite food destination located near Jama Masjid in Old Delhi. The place is famous for its rich and unique butter-loaded chicken. Unlike the traditional Punjabi butter chicken, Aslam's recipe is entirely different. Instead of a tomato-based gravy, customers are served charcoal-grilled chicken soaked in melted butter, cream, and a special spice blend. It is best enjoyed hot with rumali roti.
The eatery was started by Aslam Khan around two to three decades ago in the crowded lanes of Matia Mahal, close to Gate No. 1 of Jama Masjid Metro Station. It began as a small stall but has since become a highly popular destination featured across social media and food blogs. One bite is often enough to make visitors finish the entire plate thanks to its flavour.
Rajinder Da Dhaba is another iconic North Indian eatery famous for serving Mughlai-style dishes. The restaurant is located in Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi. Its story began in 1968 when the late Rajinder Kumar Dua started a small roadside stall on Kamal Cinema Road with just ₹500 in hand. He initially sold only two dishes — Anda Fry and Fish Fry.
The stall quickly gained popularity among locals, celebrities, and food lovers but was later demolished in 2000. However, this was not the end. Supported by loyal customers, the business bounced back stronger than ever and transformed from a roadside stall into a large restaurant complex in the heart of South Delhi. Today, the second and third generations of the Dua family run the establishment. Some of its most celebrated dishes include Murg Malai Tikka, Mutton Galouti Kebabs, Chicken Curry, and Butter Chicken.
Karim's is one of Delhi's oldest and most famous destinations for non-vegetarian food. Established in 1913 near Jama Masjid in Old Delhi by Haji Karimuddin, a descendant of a royal chef from the Mughal court, the restaurant was founded with the aim of preserving royal Mughal cuisine after the decline of the Mughal Empire.
Karim's started as a modest stall serving just two dishes — Alu Gosht and Dal. Over the decades, it evolved into a legendary culinary institution that brought Mughal cuisine to the masses. The restaurant's authentic recipes and rich history continue to attract food enthusiasts from around the world.
The original outlet is located near Jama Masjid in Gali Kababian, one of the busiest food streets in Old Delhi. The area is often crowded, and securing a table can sometimes require a long wait. However, for those seeking rich flavours and century-old recipes, the wait is worth it. Some must-try dishes include Mutton Burra Kebab, Jahangiri Mutton Korma, Mutton Seekh Kebabs, and Chicken Stew.
Nazeer Foods was established by Janab Aftab Ahmed in 1975 as a small stall in East Delhi. The brand became famous for its authentic Mughlai and North Indian cuisine, attracting customers with its rich flavours and traditional recipes. Over the last five decades, it has grown significantly and is celebrated for its slow-cooked royal dishes. Today, the chain operates around 80 outlets across India.
Nazeer is particularly known for dishes such as Mutton Nihari, Chicken Changezi, Kebabs, Rolls, and Biryani. To complete the meal, customers often enjoy desserts like Phirni and Shahi Tukda. From humble beginnings as a small food stall, Nazeer has built a nationwide presence while preserving the flavours and traditions that made it popular.
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