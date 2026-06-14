India Presents You With Their Finest: TOP 10 Indian-Origin Leaders in Forbes

By Gopal Ram Tripathi
Forbes has released a list, “Immigrant 250” To celebrate the most successful living immigrants in the United States. America will celebrate their 250th Anniversary of Independence on July 4 this year, so they released a list that shows India dominating the list with 32 individuals, more than Canada (18), Israel (15), or China and UK each with (14).
We will narrow down the list to top 10 Indian-origin names ranked in the list of Forbes. Starting with the highest ranked Indian on this list.
OVERALL RANK #14
Vinod Khosla co-founded Sun Microsystems in 1982 and later launched Khosla Ventures in 2004. His firm backed DoorDash, Stripe, Affirm, Impossible Foods, and was the first VC to invest in OpenAI. With a net worth of approximately $14 billion, Khosla also topped the 2026 Forbes Midas List of top tech investors. By making his wealth from early venture capital investments in areas such as networking, software, and alternative energy technologies, Khosla is considered one of the most successful and influential venture capitalists.
OVERALL RANK #27
Born in New Delhi, Naval Ravikant co-founded AngelList in 2010, a platform that revolutionised early-stage startup fundraising. He also made early bets on Twitter, Uber, and Postmates. Ravikant is a recipient of the Edmund Hilary Fellowship, it is a programme for entrepreneurs, investors and startup teams in New Zealand. He also co-hosts a podcast with Brett Hall. Beyond investing, he is one of Silicon Valley's most-followed thinkers on wealth creation and entrepreneurship.
OVERALL RANK #31
A Delhi native who moved to the US at 15, Hemant Taneja studied engineering at MIT and became CEO of General Catalyst, a firm managing around $43 billion. His portfolio includes Stripe, Snap, Grammarly, Gusto, and Anduril. He played a pivotal role in healthcare innovation, backing Livongo, which was later acquired by Teladoc Health. Later, it was merged with Athelas. In 2023, he also co-founded Responsible Innovation Labs, where they focused on ethical AI development and collaborated with U.S. Commerce Department on the Responsible for the Responsible AI Initiative.
OVERALL RANK #44
Sanjay Mehrotra co-founded SanDisk in 1988, helping build it into a global leader in flash memory. He then went on to lead Micron Technology as CEO from 2017, steering it to become one of the world's largest memory chip manufacturers, a critical player in the AI computing era. He has more than 35 years of experience in the non-volatile semiconductor memory industry including engineering and management positions at SanDisk, Micron, Integrated Device Technology, SEEQ Technology, Intel, and Atmel, the experience surely paid off later for Mehrotra.
OVERALL RANK #59
Abhijit Banerjee co-founded the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL) at MIT, using data-driven research to fight global poverty. In 2019, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economics for groundbreaking work on evidence-based approaches to poverty alleviation the only academician in the Indian top 10. Banerjee is a fellow of the Econometric Society, a member of the National Academy of Sciences, and a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. Banerjee is among the most productive development economists in the world, ranking in the top 75 researchers by total research output.
OVERALL RANK #64
Padma Parvati Lakshmi Vaidynathan is an American television host, model, author, entrepreneur, and activist. She built a multifaceted career spanning television, literature, and food culture. Best known as the host of Top Chef and creator of Taste the Nation, a series exploring immigrant food traditions across America, she is also a bestselling author and prominent voice on cultural identity and immigration. Lakshmi was listed among Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world in 2023.
OVERALL RANK #89
Born in Chennai and educated at IIT Kharagpur, Sundar Pichai joined Google in 2004 and became CEO in 2015, later leading parent company Alphabet in 2019. Under his watch, Alphabet has expanded a lot into artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and digital services. His net worth is estimated to be around US$1.6 Billion.
OVERALL RANK #89
Hyderabad-born Satya Nadella took over Microsoft in 2014, delivering one of the most remarkable corporate turnarounds in tech history. He pivoted the company toward cloud computing with Azure, drove blockbuster acquisitions including LinkedIn and Activision Blizzard, and made a transformational bet on OpenAI's AI technologies. Before becoming CEO, he was the vice president of Microsoft’s cloud and enterprise group, responsible for building and running the company’s computing platforms.
OVERALL RANK #91
Neerja Sethi co-founded IT services firm Syntel with her husband in 1980 with just $2,000 in savings, starting from a small apartment in Michigan. The company grew into a global outsourcing powerhouse before being acquired by Atos in a $3.4 billion deal. She is counted among America's wealthiest self-made women.
OVERALL RANK #93
Jay Chaudhry grew up in a remote Himalayan village without electricity or running water, moved to the US for graduate studies, and went on to found five technology companies before launching Zscaler in 2008, a cloud-based cybersecurity platform that went public in 2018. His net worth is estimated at $7.2 billion.
Indians have played an important role in disproportionation the engine of American innovation for decades, Forbes’s list approves.
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