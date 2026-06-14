India Presents You With Their Finest: TOP 10 Indian-Origin Leaders in Forbes

Forbes has released a list, “Immigrant 250” To celebrate the most successful living immigrants in the United States. America will celebrate their 250th Anniversary of Independence on July 4 this year, so they released a list that shows India dominating the list with 32 individuals, more than Canada (18), Israel (15), or China and UK each with (14).

We will narrow down the list to top 10 Indian-origin names ranked in the list of Forbes. Starting with the highest ranked Indian on this list.