‘A Place of Silence, Contemplation, and Beauty Can Also Become a Form of Resistance,’ in Conversation with Catalan Artist Jaume Amigó

For Jaume Amigó, painting can be a form of resistance, not by reproducing the violence and disorder of the present, but by creating an alternative space within it. At a moment saturated with immediate and often brutal images, the Catalan artist turns toward silence, contemplation, beauty and the rhythms of nature. “Painting is also a way of taking a position,” he says, through “the creation of another possible space” that, by contrast, “can also become a form of resistance.”

Born in Barcelona in 1963, Amigó studied engraving and printmaking at the Llotja School of Art and Design. Painting remains central to his practice, but he has also worked in sculpture, ceramics, engraving, installation and scenography. Based in l’Alzina de Ribelles, in Catalonia’s La Noguera region, he has exhibited widely in Spain and abroad, including in Japan, Morocco, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

Amigó’s work has the poetic economy of a Japanese haiku: forms, memories and sensations are pared down to their essentials, creating a sense of suspension between presence and absence. His paintings invite a slower kind of looking, where color, gesture and emptiness open space for contemplation. Entre núvols has similarly been described as a “visible haiku” that distills “a poetry of the essentials.”

Travel is central to his visual language. Amigó calls himself “a collector of forms,” absorbing shapes, materials, textures and even smells from Japan and Morocco. Japan, which he has visited for decades, taught him “to say more with less,” while Morocco enters his work through tides, traces and landscapes transformed into memory and abstraction.

In an interview with Global Voices, Amigó speaks about memory, intuition, travel, emptiness, the solitude of the studio, and why silence and beauty can themselves become forms of resistance.

Excerpts from the interview follow: