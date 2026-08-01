How Lions Hated Being Watched: The Unusual Botswana Experiment That Protected Cattle by Painting Eyes on Their Butts

FOR CENTURIES, farmers across Africa have struggled with the same problem. Every night, lions hunt their livestock as farmers wake up to their cattle being dead. For many, losing even a single cow meant losing a significant part of their livelihood. However, a decade ago an unusual research led to a solution that was as simple as making lions believe they were being watched.

That unusual study was “cheekily” named the i-Cow Project in Botswana, where conservationists painted large eyes on the backsides of cattle in an attempt to fool lions into abandoning their attacks. What first sounded like an absurd idea, met with skepticism from peers, soon turned into one of the most talked-about wildlife conservation studies. The four-year experiment eventually found that not a single cow painted with artificial eyes was killed by ambush predators during the research period.

The study, led by Neil Jordan of the University of New South Wales in collaboration with Botswana Predator Conservation researchers, suggests that a simple coat of paint could become a major aid in reducing the long-running problem of livestock being hunted.

The Origins of i-Cow Project in Botswana

The idea came from an observation in the wild. In 2016, while working in Botswana's Okavango Delta, Neil Jordan watched a lion stalking an impala for nearly half an hour. Just when the hunt appeared certain, the impala turned and looked directly at the predator, making the lion abandon the hunt.

That moment made Jordan wonder whether lions disliked losing the element of surprise. Since lions are ambush predators, they rely on quietly approaching prey without being noticed. If the prey spots them first, the chances of a successful hunt become much lower.

The UNSW researcher wondered whether that instinct could be used against them. Thus, he came up with his solution to wildlife conservation — paint a pair of large eyes on the back of the cattle so that, from behind, it appeared as though the cattle was already watching the predator.

See Also: This One-Week-Old Hippo Was Rescued After He Was Found Nudging His Dead Mother. Meet Bumpy the Hippo, Who Loves His Keepers

Jordan later jokingly named the experiment the "i-Cow Project", calling it the opposite of Apple's high-tech innovations because it relied on an inexpensive, low-technology solution.

The research was carried out in Botswana's Okavango Delta, a UNESCO World Heritage Site where livestock often graze close to lands used by lions, leopards, spotted hyenas, cheetahs, and African wild dogs. Although cattle spend nights inside predator-proof enclosures, they usually graze freely during the day, when most attacks take place.

Over four years, researchers worked with 14 cattle herds, comprising 2,061 livestock animals, that had recently suffered lion attacks. Around one-third of each herd received artificial eye-spots, another one-third was painted with simple cross marks, while the remaining animals were left unpainted for comparison as part of the study.