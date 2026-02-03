Arunachal Mountaineer Kabak Yano Conquers South America’s Highest Peak Mount Aconcagua in Her Historic 7-Summit Quest Pursuit; Becomes First Nyishi Woman to Achieve the Feat

Kabak Yano successfully summited Mount Aconcagua, South America’s highest peak, on February 1, 2026.
The climb marks a major milestone in her ambitious 7-Summit Mountaineering Expedition
She becomes the first woman from the Nyishi community and the fifth from Arunachal Pradesh to achieve the feat.
A mountaineer from Arunachal Pradesh, Kabak Yano, successfully conquered Mount Aconcagua in Argentina on February 1, 2026, as part of her ambitious 7-Summit Mountaineering Expedition. Aconcagua rises to 22,831 feet above sea level and is marked as the highest peak in South America, standing as a formidable challenge even for experienced climbers. Kabak Yano is all set to summit the highest peaks on all seven continents, accompanied by grit, endurance, and unwavering determination.
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) congratulated 27-year-old Kabak Yano on her latest outstanding mountaineering accomplishment. The Governor lauded her indomitable spirit, describing her journey as a powerful source of inspiration for the youth of Arunachal Pradesh, along with being a personal triumph.
He further added that Yano's achievements vividly demonstrate how discipline, perseverance, and self-belief can help overcome even the most daunting challenges. Emphasising his continued commitment to encouraging sports and adventure activities among youth, the Governor expressed confidence that Yano's success will motivate many youths of the state to pursue games, sports, and adventure disciplines with renewed enthusiasm and confidence.
Governor Parnaik had formally flagged off Yano's 7-Summit Mountaineering Expedition from Lok Bhavan at Itanagar on July 28 last year, in the presence of the State Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Kento Jini, extending his best wishes for her challenging global mission.
Yano can be called one of the proud Everesters of Arunachal Pradesh, born on September 5, 1999. She has carved out a name for herself in mountaineering as she has successfully completed summiting the highest peak in Africa, Kilimanjaro, located in Tanzania, on August 4, 2025. She also conquered the highest peak of Russia and Europe, Mount Elbrus, on August 16, 2025.
The prestigious 7-Summit Mountaineering Expedition comprises the ascent of Mount Everest (Asia), Aconcagua (South America), Denali (North America), Kilimanjaro (Africa), Mount Elbrus (Europe), Vinson Massif (Antarctica), and Puncak Jaya or Mount Kosciuszko (Oceania), a rare and demanding feat achieved by only a select few mountaineers across the world.
Kabak has further engraved her place in mountaineering history by successfully ascending Mount Aconcagua. With this feat, she became the fifth woman climber from Arunachal Pradesh and the first woman from the Nyishi community to have achieved it.
