Arunachal Mountaineer Kabak Yano Conquers South America’s Highest Peak Mount Aconcagua in Her Historic 7-Summit Quest Pursuit; Becomes First Nyishi Woman to Achieve the Feat

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) congratulated 27-year-old Kabak Yano on her latest outstanding mountaineering accomplishment. The Governor lauded her indomitable spirit, describing her journey as a powerful source of inspiration for the youth of Arunachal Pradesh, along with being a personal triumph.

He further added that Yano's achievements vividly demonstrate how discipline, perseverance, and self-belief can help overcome even the most daunting challenges. Emphasising his continued commitment to encouraging sports and adventure activities among youth, the Governor expressed confidence that Yano's success will motivate many youths of the state to pursue games, sports, and adventure disciplines with renewed enthusiasm and confidence.

Governor Parnaik had formally flagged off Yano's 7-Summit Mountaineering Expedition from Lok Bhavan at Itanagar on July 28 last year, in the presence of the State Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Kento Jini, extending his best wishes for her challenging global mission.