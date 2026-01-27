American Climber Alex Honnold Scales Iconic 508-Metre Taipei 101 Skyscraper Without Safety Gear in Netflix’s Live Event in 90 Minutes

Alex Honnold free-solos Taipei 101, scaling the 508-metre skyscraper without safety gear in a record 90 minutes.
The climb was live-streamed on Netflix as Skyscraper Live, drawing global attention and debate over the risks involved.
Honnold’s “mid-six-figure” payment sparked reactions online, including YouTuber MrBeast saying he would have paid more.
An American rock climber completed a historic free solo ascent of Taipei 101 on Sunday, 25 January 2026, without a harness or any safety equipment. He completed the climb of the 508-metre skyscraper in 90 minutes (one hour and 31 minutes), which was half the time taken by the previous record climber to conquer the building.
The feat was live-streamed globally on Netflix under the title “Skyscraper Live.” The climb, which was carried out in the capital of Taiwan, was scheduled to be held on 24 January 2026 but was delayed by a day owing to wet weather. Honnold described the summit in a single word, “Sick,” following his achievement, which he celebrated by raising his arms at the top of the skyscraper.
The bamboo-inspired tower remains one of the tallest buildings and a major tourist attraction in Taiwan, presenting a unique vertical challenge. Honnold zoomed through the 101 floors of steel, glass and concrete, including the demanding middle section of 64 floors, which is stacked with overhanging “bamboo boxes.” Spectators inside the building waved and cheered for the climber as he paused briefly near the 89th floor before continuing the climb upward.
Earlier, French climber “Spiderman” Alain Robert had made a record by reaching the top in about four hours using ropes and a harness. Honnold achieved the feat by beating the record by half, which is now being described as the largest urban free solo ever attempted. Honnold’s wife was concerned about him amid strong winds and heat as the ascent started but was present at the top to greet the climber upon his successful completion of the feat.
Social media congratulated Honnold, along with Taiwan’s Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim, who admitted the climb was difficult to watch. Some said that Honnold is “not a human.” One of the comments read, “Imagine you're working your corporate job and Alex Honnold casually climbs up your window.” Many have even applauded him to be the “greatest athlete of our time” and a “legend.”
Alex Honnold is an American climber who is widely regarded as one of the world’s most accomplished climbers. He became a known name for being the first person to free solo El Capitan in California’s Yosemite National Park. The climb was documented in the Academy Award-winning film Free Solo, which established him as someone who pushes the limits of human endurance and composure.
However, there was a difference between the edited documentary Free Solo and Skyscraper Live, which unfolded in real time. Viewers across the globe watched the live show as Honnold climbed Taipei 101 in 90 minutes without any margin for error. The tension was higher, with millions watching him live at the venue and online as the risky climb was broadcast on Netflix.
The feat was followed by interviews in which Honnold revealed that he was paid a “mid-six-figure” sum, which he described as “embarrassingly small” compared to the earnings of mainstream sports professionals. He did not mention the exact figure, further explaining that he would have completed the climb for free if given permission by the building, regardless of a television deal.
This received a lot of reaction from netizens, with popular YouTuber MrBeast sharing his take on social media. He said that he would have paid more than $500,000 to feature the live climb on his own platform, adding a new dimension to the discussion.
The climb drew mixed reactions, with many praising Honnold for his precision, preparation and mental control, while others questioned the live broadcast of such potentially fatal stunts. Amid the controversy, the successful ascent of Taipei 101 is being recognised as a landmark moment in urban climbing history. Honnold showcased a level of technical mastery that is common on natural rock faces but rare on a building’s exterior features and decorative elements.
