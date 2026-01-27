American Climber Alex Honnold Scales Iconic 508-Metre Taipei 101 Skyscraper Without Safety Gear in Netflix’s Live Event in 90 Minutes

The bamboo-inspired tower remains one of the tallest buildings and a major tourist attraction in Taiwan, presenting a unique vertical challenge. Honnold zoomed through the 101 floors of steel, glass and concrete, including the demanding middle section of 64 floors, which is stacked with overhanging “bamboo boxes.” Spectators inside the building waved and cheered for the climber as he paused briefly near the 89th floor before continuing the climb upward.

Earlier, French climber “Spiderman” Alain Robert had made a record by reaching the top in about four hours using ropes and a harness. Honnold achieved the feat by beating the record by half, which is now being described as the largest urban free solo ever attempted. Honnold’s wife was concerned about him amid strong winds and heat as the ascent started but was present at the top to greet the climber upon his successful completion of the feat.

Social media congratulated Honnold, along with Taiwan’s Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim, who admitted the climb was difficult to watch. Some said that Honnold is “not a human.” One of the comments read, “Imagine you're working your corporate job and Alex Honnold casually climbs up your window.” Many have even applauded him to be the “greatest athlete of our time” and a “legend.”

Who is Alex Honnold?

Alex Honnold is an American climber who is widely regarded as one of the world’s most accomplished climbers. He became a known name for being the first person to free solo El Capitan in California’s Yosemite National Park. The climb was documented in the Academy Award-winning film Free Solo, which established him as someone who pushes the limits of human endurance and composure.