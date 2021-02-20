Saturday, February 20, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home India Ashtottaram 38) OṀ DHANYABHŨMYAI NAMAH
IndiaIndian History & CultureLead Story

Ashtottaram 38) OṀ DHANYABHŨMYAI NAMAH

Dhanya: Fortunate, blessed, happy, thankful, glorious, opulent

0
Ashtottaram 38
Our ancient sages, rishis and seers performed religious austerities. Flickr

BY Devakinanda Pasupuleti

Ashtottaram 38) OṀ DHANYABHŨMYAI NAMAH

Ashtottaram 38: OṀ (AUM) –DHA-NYA-BHOO-MYAI—NA-MA-HA

      ॐ धन्यभूम्यै नमः                                   

(Dhanya: Fortunate, blessed, happy, thankful, glorious, opulent)

Sanskrit word ‘Dhanya’ generally means great or Personification of Gratitude or Thankful or Lucky or Giver of wealth is of Indian origin.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Great devotee Sri Ramadās sang many kērtanās (devotional songs) about Lord Rāma. One of the famous ones is- Tāraka mantramu Korina dorikenu, dhanyudanaitini Orannā-meaning- I got the tārakamantram (a mantra that crosses you over the ocean of samsara), and I am blessed. Our mātrubhūmi has blessed so many saints and devotees with Vedāntic and spiritual knowledge. We use the word dhanyavād to thank someone. Ādhyātmikam, jnānam, mantram, yogam, daivikam, upāsanam, bhāvam, yajnam, loukikam; our ancient sages analyzed any situation of our lives from so many angles and imparted that knowledge to us to help us advance spiritually. That is the uniqueness we find in our purāṇās and itihāsās. At the peak of spiritual height, in a state of bliss, a devotee utters –I am blessed (I have attained dhanyata).

Ashtottaram 38
Sanskrit word ‘Dhanya’ generally means great or Personification of Gratitude. Flickr

It is not an exaggeration in saying that we have done good karma in our previous lives in order to be born as human beings, that too in India and that too as a Hindu. The knowledge of Brahman in the Vedas, Upanishads, Bhagavad-Gīta, Brahma Sūtrās, and Dharma śhāstrās is available to us in order to accomplish the ultimate human pursuit of moksha (total liberation from the cycle of transmigratory existence of birth and death). That’s why every Hindu feels that his life has attained that dhanyata.

ALSO READ: Ashtottaram 37: OṀ KRUṪAJNATĀNUGRAHABHŨMYAI NAMAH

God himself incarnated as Lord Shri Krishna on our Bhārata Bhōmi and imparted to us the essence of the Vedas, Upanishads, and the Brahma Sūtrās in the celestial song Bhagavad Gīta. He blessed all of us and the generations to come with spiritual knowledge. He taught humanity Karma Yoga, Raja Yoga, and Bhakti Yoga, in order to purify our minds, and Jnāna Yoga, in order to burn all our karmas present, past, and accumulated ones in order to attain moksha. In that aspect also, we are blessed (dhanyulam).

Our ancient sages, rishis, and seers performed religious austerities (tapas) in deep, thick forests with very strict and disciplined lifestyles for the welfare of humanity and for our auspiciousness. They heard the –Veda mantras, during their deep meditation and passed those on to us through teaching lineage (guru parampara). Without their kindness, selflessness, Krupa, kāruṇyam, and dākshiṇyam, we wouldn’t have been blessed with the vast, infinite, and eternal knowledge of the Vedas.

We can proudly say that our motherland is ‘Dhanya Bhūmi’.

Previous articleList Of Players Sold And Unsold In IPL Mini-Auction

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

List Of Players Sold And Unsold In IPL Mini-Auction

NewsGram Desk - 0
At Thursday's mini-auction, South African fast bowling all-rounder Chris Morris set an all-time record of Rs.16.25 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL), beating...
Read more
Beauty Tips

Misconceptions About Organic Skincare That Will Make You Rethink Your Regimen

NewsGram Desk - 0
In today's generation, consumers have become more aware and conscious of harmful chemicals hidden in their skincare products. They have even become skeptical of...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Golden Rules To Follow To Keep Your Kidney Healthy

NewsGram Desk - 0
Kidney disease is a major health concern that many people across the globe are facing today. However, inculcating a few simple rules in your...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Ashtottaram 38) OṀ DHANYABHŨMYAI NAMAH

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BY Devakinanda Pasupuleti Ashtottaram 38) OṀ DHANYABHŨMYAI NAMAH Ashtottaram 38: OṀ (AUM) -DHA-NYA-BHOO-MYAI—NA-MA-HA       ॐ धन्यभूम्यै नमः                                    (Dhanya: Fortunate, blessed, happy, thankful, glorious, opulent) Sanskrit word 'Dhanya' generally means great or...
Read more

List Of Players Sold And Unsold In IPL Mini-Auction

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
At Thursday's mini-auction, South African fast bowling all-rounder Chris Morris set an all-time record of Rs.16.25 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL), beating...
Read more

Misconceptions About Organic Skincare That Will Make You Rethink Your Regimen

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
In today's generation, consumers have become more aware and conscious of harmful chemicals hidden in their skincare products. They have even become skeptical of...
Read more

Golden Rules To Follow To Keep Your Kidney Healthy

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Kidney disease is a major health concern that many people across the globe are facing today. However, inculcating a few simple rules in your...
Read more

Appx. 80% Corporate Banks in India To Levarage Cloud by Year 2024, Says Report

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Nearly 80 percent of corporate banks in India are forecast to run their trade finance and treasury workloads on Cloud by 2024, said a...
Read more

Heavy Coffee Consumption Linked To Risk Of CVD

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
If you drink a lot of coffee throughout the day, it can increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVD), a new study suggests. The...
Read more

A Tale Of What It Means To Be A Woman In Modern India: Good Girl

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
She was in London when she saw the image of the hanging children, aged 16 and 14, circulating on Twitter. Though she had planned...
Read more

Protective Effect Of A Molecule Against Ischemic Stroke

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has improved the protective effect of a molecule against ischemic stroke. Ischemic stroke is caused by an interruption of blood...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Hannah Word on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
brindes on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Garrett Shurtleff on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Otilia Capuano on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Vape Pen on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Antoine Browning on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
walker342.bashbircr.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
idn poker88 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
vapinger.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
vapinger.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada