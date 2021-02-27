Saturday, February 27, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Indian History & Culture Ashtottaram 39) OṀ SAMADRISHTIBHŨMYAI NAMAH
Indian History & CultureLead Story

Ashtottaram 39) OṀ SAMADRISHTIBHŨMYAI NAMAH

Hinduism shows utmost tolerance to other faiths and religions and treats everyone with equality and fairness

0
Ashtottaram 39
Ashtottaram 39: OṀ SAMADRISHTIBHŨMYAI NAMAH.

Ashtottaram 39) OṀ SAMADRISHTIBHŨMYAI NAMAH:

Ashtottaram 39: OṀ (AUM)-SAMA-DRISH-TI-BHOO-MYAI– NA-MA-HA

ॐ समदृष्टिभूम्यै नमः

(Sama: Equality, benevolence, fairness, impartiality; Drishti: vision, attitude)

Samatānanda, samatādrishti, samatāvāda, samatābhāva and many more Sanskrit words have the same meaning:-equality and fairness. ‘Tattvam and ādhyātmikata (spirituality) is no one person, society, culture or one country’s property and it belongs to the entire humanity- is the teachings of Hinduism. That is our Sanātana Dharma. No other country can claim this statement. Hinduism shows utmost tolerance to other faiths and religions and treats everyone with equality and fairness.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

You don’t hear or read in history that Bhārata Bhūmi ever conquered other countries or robbed their wealth or proselytized them into our way of life. We always exhibit impartiality and benevolence when it comes to other religions. We don’t treat other faiths as infidels or terrorize them or kill them in the name of religious fanaticism. We do not teach, or train our children to be martyrs; instead, from childhood onwards we teach our children how to be tolerant and understanding towards other faiths. It’s ingrained in their blood.

We don’t claim that our religion is the only true religion, and we are the only ones that go to heaven, and people of every other religion will go to hell with eternal damnation. When others criticize us for worshipping idols, we don’t fight back or engage in a war or terrorist activities. Instead, we let it go, thinking that everybody has to pay for their actions one day or the other (karma siddhāntam).

Ashtottaram 39
Learn the greatness of every culture and try to understand. Pixabay

We try to learn the greatness of every culture and try to understand their point of view and show respect for their opinions. This was taken as our weakness and irresolution by foreigners who used violence in order to invade our land and rob our wealth. The only country on the planet which kept its dignity by not doing those barbaric atrocities is our motherland.

ALSO READ:  Ashtottaram 38) OṀ DHANYABHŨMYAI NAMAH

This happened only on the basis of understanding fairness and equality (samatam). If we did not show samatānandam, samatābhāvam and samatādṛishti, we would have never won our independence from the British with non-violence. We have also provided shelter for people of religious oppression like Jews and Christians and they live happily in our country without fear of being killed.

No matter how many atrocities and barbaric invasions we have encountered, including threats to our way of living by proselytizers, we still maintain our religious tolerance and equality and our land is ‘Samadrishti Bhūmi’.

Previous articleRemembering The Indian Mystic Poet Sant Ravidas On His Birth Anniversary
Next articleBlood Testing Likely To Predict Severe Covid19

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Study: Not All Good Cholesterol Is Healthy

NewsGram Desk - 0
After analyzing the genetic characteristics that determine the size of good cholesterol particles, a team of researchers has demonstrated that not all good cholesterol...
Read more
Health & Fitness

NIN Launches An Online E-Survey For Mapping Nutrition

NewsGram Desk - 0
The National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) Friday announced that it has launched an online e-survey in an endeavor to generate a national level participatory...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Blood Testing Likely To Predict Severe Covid19

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have reported that a series of biomarkers, or biological signals, associated with white blood cell activation and obesity can predict severe outcomes in...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Study: Not All Good Cholesterol Is Healthy

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
After analyzing the genetic characteristics that determine the size of good cholesterol particles, a team of researchers has demonstrated that not all good cholesterol...
Read more

NIN Launches An Online E-Survey For Mapping Nutrition

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) Friday announced that it has launched an online e-survey in an endeavor to generate a national level participatory...
Read more

Blood Testing Likely To Predict Severe Covid19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have reported that a series of biomarkers, or biological signals, associated with white blood cell activation and obesity can predict severe outcomes in...
Read more

Ashtottaram 39) OṀ SAMADRISHTIBHŨMYAI NAMAH

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
Ashtottaram 39) OṀ SAMADRISHTIBHŨMYAI NAMAH: Ashtottaram 39: OṀ (AUM)-SAMA-DRISH-TI-BHOO-MYAI– NA-MA-HA ॐ समदृष्टिभूम्यै नमः (Sama: Equality, benevolence, fairness, impartiality; Drishti: vision, attitude) Samatānanda, samatādrishti, samatāvāda, samatābhāva and many more...
Read more

Remembering The Indian Mystic Poet Sant Ravidas On His Birth Anniversary

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
By Shweta Porwal Born in the 14th Century, in an underprivileged family in Seer Goverdhanpur, UP, Guru Ravidas was an Indian Mystic poet sant inspiring...
Read more

Indian Firms Are Still Far From Digital Empathy

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
As more and more Indians adopt a digital way of life most organizations are still a long way from authentically displaying "digital empathy" and...
Read more

Children’s Book To Keep Young Readers Company

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
With an unprecedented year of transformation in education, children's reading has gained a new significance. Here are new children's titles from Talking Cub and...
Read more

Study: Mental Well-Being Impacted By Pandemic’s Social Consequences

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As the country continues to battle the coronavirus, young adults in college say that their mental well-being has been most impacted by the pandemic's...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Hollis Houtman on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Bradly Duell on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Nadine Fennescey on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
kratom detox on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
samsung tablets on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://allen293.istanbulunyildizi.com/the-juul-pods-game.html on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japonia Charakterystyka on “What Happens Next? People Just Drink Themselves To Death?” : Russia’s Story
james707.tulledecorations.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Element Vape Coupon on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
jones297.shabbirahsan.com/p/53 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada