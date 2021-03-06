Saturday, March 6, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Indian History & Culture Ashtottaram 40: OṀ ŚĀNṪIBHŨMYAI NAMAH
Indian History & CultureLead Story

Ashtottaram 40: OṀ ŚĀNṪIBHŨMYAI NAMAH

we pray to God for peace and we can proudly say that our land is the 'Śhānti Bhūmi'

0
Ashtottaram 40
Ashtottaram 40: OṀ ŚĀNṪIBHŨMYAI NAMAH. Pixabay

By Devakinanda Pasupuleti

Ashtottaram 40) OṀ ŚĀNṪIBHŨMYAI NAMAH:

Ashtottaram 40: OṀ (AUM)-`SAAN-ṪI-BHOO-MYAI— NA-MA-HA

ॐ शान्तिभूम्यै नमः

           (Śānṫih: Peace, calmness, repose, tranquility)

Shanti means peace in body, peace in mind, peace in speech or spirit. A non-conflicting mind is a peaceful mind. The reason India shows aggression now against neighboring bullies is for self-protection and not to lose independence again, just like we did for 1000 years to foreign invaders.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

There is no Hindu who does not end his worship (pooja) with ‘OM śhāntih’, ‘OM śhāntih’, ‘OM śhāntih’. After elaborate rituals to Gods, priests recite Shānti mantras and svasti (praying for auspiciousness). It is a natural tendency for human beings to desire peace. Nobody wants chaos, calamities, famines, wars, or nowadays, terrorisms. It is but natural for human beings to react with the fear of the unknown when eerie unnatural incidents take place.

Right from the most ancient times, they have tried to forestall such happenings that might follow, with appropriate propitiatory rites (called śhāntis by the Hindu scriptures) in advance. Derived from the root ‘sam’ (means to appease), the word śhānti means a rite that can offset or reduce the evil effects prognosticated by bad omens.

Ashtottaram 40
There is no Hindu who does not end his worship (pooja) with ‘OM śhāntih.’ Pixabay

Though this word has not been found in the Ṛigveda in this sense, it does find a prominent place in the Atharvaṇaveda, the Taittirīya Saṃhita and the Aitareya Brāhmaṇa. No matter how much wealth, and material possessions one might have, the person without śānti (mental tranquility) experiences hell in his life. In our Sanātana Dharma, only our ancient sages realized the importance of peace among humans as well as animals. That’s why they have incorporated Śhānti mantras in our daily prayers and religious services.

We repeat ‘OM Śhāntih’ thrice, at the end of our worship. If we look at this deeply and spiritually, we can understand the meaning and purpose behind this. The first time is in desiring peace for that individual and for his family, friends, relatives, and the community he lives in. The second time when we pray is wishing for peace for the entire country. The third and last time when we pray is wishing for peace for the entire world. It shows our intense desire for global peace in contrast to other religions and nations which engage in wars and terrorism.

ALSO READ: Ashtottaram 39) OṀ SAMADRISHTIBHŨMYAI NAMAH

We can also see this from a different angle. First time for mental peace, second time peace from nature’s calamities, and the third time from bad omens, diseases, etc.  Whatever it may be, we pray for world peace and we include everyone irrespective of race, creed, religion, or country; we do not exclude even an insect.

So, in many ways we pray to God for peace and we can proudly say that our land is the ‘Śhānti Bhūmi’.

Previous articleIndians In West Indian National Football
Next articleWhat Does Comprehensive Knowledge Around Sexual Health And Well-Being Entails?

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

How This Visual Effect Specialist Created Sensation With Tom Cruise’s Deepfakes

NewsGram Desk - 0
A visual effects specialist who created deepfake photos and videos of Hollywood actor Tom Cruise that went viral on various social media platforms, has...
Read more
Business

Privatisation May Lead To Increased Charges, Lower Profits For Public: AINBOF

NewsGram Desk - 0
All India Nationalised Banks Officers Federation (AINBOF) has opposed privatisation of public sector banks as it will lead to increase in service charges and...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Now AI Can Predict New Atrial Fibrillation, AF-Related Stroke Risks

NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has found that Artificial Intelligence (AI) can predict risk of new atrial fibrillation (AF) and AF-related stroke. Atrial fibrillation is the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

How This Visual Effect Specialist Created Sensation With Tom Cruise’s Deepfakes

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A visual effects specialist who created deepfake photos and videos of Hollywood actor Tom Cruise that went viral on various social media platforms, has...
Read more

Privatisation May Lead To Increased Charges, Lower Profits For Public: AINBOF

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
All India Nationalised Banks Officers Federation (AINBOF) has opposed privatisation of public sector banks as it will lead to increase in service charges and...
Read more

Now AI Can Predict New Atrial Fibrillation, AF-Related Stroke Risks

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has found that Artificial Intelligence (AI) can predict risk of new atrial fibrillation (AF) and AF-related stroke. Atrial fibrillation is the...
Read more

Here’s Why You Should Purchase a 3-Layered Face Mask To Protect Yourself Against COVID-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
While buying a new face mask to protect yourself against Covid-19 infection, make sure you go for a three-layered mask as it is more...
Read more

Report: What Makes People Swipe Right On Tinder?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
What makes you swipe right a profile on Tinder or any other dating apps? Maybe attractiveness and the race of a potential partner, a...
Read more

Indeed: Tech Hiring In India Above Pre-Pandemic Levels

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
A study of tech job postings on job site Indeed on Friday showed that hiring in tech roles between April 2020 and January 2021...
Read more

Can Probiotics Help Improve Nutrient Absorption In The Malnourished?

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Living in a country like India which is home to one-fifth of the world's population, one cannot help but worry about the state of...
Read more

Topics By OTT, Which Were A No-No On Indian Screen Till A While Back

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
OTT shows seem to push the envelope in terms of storylines and plots, and there are a lot of taboo and sensitive topics being...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ผิวแห้ง on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lester Spivakovsky on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
transformador trifásico 380v para 220v 15kva on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lenard McMahan on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Mitzi McKeon on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
apartamento Rua José Bonifácio Méier on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
lume barra bonita on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Anita Traugott on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada