Saturday, May 8, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Indian History & Culture Ashtottaram 50) OṀ HINDUBHŨMYAI NAMAH
Indian History & CultureLead Story

Ashtottaram 50) OṀ HINDUBHŨMYAI NAMAH

Hinduism is both ancient and modern and has survived the vicissitudes of history and onslaughts of time and is still standing as 'Hindu Bhūmi

0
Ashtottaram 50
Ashtottaram 50: OṀ (AUM)-HIN-ḊU-BHOO-MYAI—NA-MA-HA. Pixabay

By Devakinandan 

Ashtottaram 50) OṀ HINDUBHŨMYAI NAMAH:

Ashtottaram 50: OṀ (AUM)-HIN-ḊU-BHOO-MYAI—NA-MA-HA

  ॐ हिन्दुभूम्यै नमः                           

      (Hindu: One who rejects untruth)

Hinduism is a major religious and cultural tradition of South Asia, which developed from the Vedic religion. Hinduism was originally called Sanatana Dharma, which means righteousness forever. The Persians, who invaded India in the sixth century BCE, gave Hinduism its name from the root word Indus.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Hinduism is sometimes dubbed as a way of life and not a religion. It is better to have a life that helps one to elevate oneself and be useful to society than have a religion that makes an individual dogmatic and turns the society against other societies. At present, that is what is happening with other religions in the world. Hinduism is a comprehensive system that incorporates in itself all aspects of human life: philosophy, religion, ethics, and all facets of culture including the various arts, sciences, and literature.

In spite of constant invasions from outside or battles among the various rulers inside, Hindu society has successfully maintained remarkable stability, both at the family level and at the social level. Hinduism permits the acquisition of wealth and the enjoyment of the legitimate pleasures of life, but always within the perimeters of dharma, the true values of life, and the greatest good of the greatest number.

Ashtottaram 50
Hinduism is sometimes dubbed as a way of life and not a religion. Pixabay

Sanātana Dharma has been the way of life for thousands of years for the inhabitants of Bhārata Varṣha. ‘Hinduism‘ is not its original name! In fact, its adherents never gave it any particular name except dharma, which simply means- the eternal law that supports and sustains those who practice it. Nor was there any need to do so since, being ancient and in a way prehistoric and there was no other religion from which it had to distinguish itself. The origin of the words Hindu and Hinduism is geographical.

The land of the river Sindhu (Indus) and the people inhabiting it came to be known as Hindu among ancient Persians, in whose language the ‘S’ of Sanskrit became ‘H’. And this name somehow stuck. From this angle, all religions of Indian origin became different facets of Hinduism (Jainism, Buddhism, Sikhism, or tribal cults). However, in practice, the term is applied specifically to the religion dependent on the Vedas. In Sanskrit, Hṃ means ASAT (untruth) and means reject. In other words, the Hindu is the one who is after Sat (Absolute Reality). Sanātana Dharma (the Ancient and Eternal Religion) is sometimes applied to Hinduism by its more orthodox followers.

ALSO READ: Ashtottaram 49) OṀ ĀLAYABHŨMYAI NAMAH

Hinduism does not have a single founder, a single book, a single church, or even a single way of life. Its strength has been able to withstand all the onslaughts of time and the barbarous invasions and external aggression. Nor has internal upheavals destroyed it. Hinduism is not idolatry, nor fatalism -though it preaches through the theory of karma that one reaps what one sows, it is not the caste system and its hierarchies. Hinduism does not preach or uphold untouchability. Hinduism is not responsible for the occasional stagnation of Hindu society.

Hinduism is both ancient and modern and has survived the vicissitudes of history and onslaughts of time and is still standing as ‘Hindu Bhūmi’.

 

Previous article‘Books From India Are My Gift To The World’, Says Ray McLennan

RELATED ARTICLES

India

‘Books From India Are My Gift To The World’, Says Ray McLennan

NewsGram Desk - 0
In 1998, Ray McLennan, who till then had been importing into the UK "all sorts of things" from India like musical instruments, saris, tilak,...
Read more
Health & Fitness

This Mothers’ Day Spoil Your Mom With An Unforgettable Meal

NewsGram Desk - 0
There may not be a heart as pure and loving as our mom's. Our mother is our 'Superhero'; she is a great multi-tasker, and...
Read more
Health & Fitness

‘Secrets of Good Health’: Top Magic Foods To Boost Mothers’ Daily Nutrition

NewsGram Desk - 0
Mothers are the pivot of a family's health and nutrition, often acting as caregivers to their partners, children, and aging parents. Their own health,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,511FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Ashtottaram 50) OṀ HINDUBHŨMYAI NAMAH

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
By Devakinandan  Ashtottaram 50) OṀ HINDUBHŨMYAI NAMAH: Ashtottaram 50: OṀ (AUM)-HIN-ḊU-BHOO-MYAI—NA-MA-HA   ॐ हिन्दुभूम्यै नमः                                  (Hindu: One who rejects untruth) Hinduism is a major religious and cultural...
Read more

‘Books From India Are My Gift To The World’, Says Ray McLennan

India NewsGram Desk - 0
In 1998, Ray McLennan, who till then had been importing into the UK "all sorts of things" from India like musical instruments, saris, tilak,...
Read more

This Mothers’ Day Spoil Your Mom With An Unforgettable Meal

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
There may not be a heart as pure and loving as our mom's. Our mother is our 'Superhero'; she is a great multi-tasker, and...
Read more

‘Secrets of Good Health’: Top Magic Foods To Boost Mothers’ Daily Nutrition

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Mothers are the pivot of a family's health and nutrition, often acting as caregivers to their partners, children, and aging parents. Their own health,...
Read more

Indigenous Herbal Medicines Useful In Treating Mild To Moderate Covid-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Two indigenous herbal medicines have been found useful in the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 infection, the Ministry of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga &...
Read more

New Way Of Urban Foresting By NTPC Ramagundam

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
An initiative by using Miyawaki plantation has succeeded in developing a mini forest amid the concrete jungle in Telangana's Ramagundam, known for blazing summers....
Read more

Makeshift Ambulances Serving Covid-19 Patients: Javed And Aziz Khan Show Us How

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Javed Khan and Aziz Khan, both hail from Madhya Pradesh, are men with limited means but with an unlimited passion for selfless service. Both...
Read more

‘Covid Crisis May Impact Child Nutrition In India’ Says UNICEF

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
With half the children under five in India being malnourished, the present Covid-19 crisis could further impact child nutrition and service delivery across the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,511FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada