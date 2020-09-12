Saturday, September 12, 2020
Ashtottaram 15: OṀ SANĀTANABHŨMYAI NAMAH

In Sanskrit, Sanātana means- ancient and eternal

Sanatana dharma, in Hinduism, term used to denote the “eternal” or absolute set of duties or religiously ordained practices incumbent upon all Hindus
Sanatana dharma, in Hinduism, term used to denote the "eternal" or absolute set of duties or religiously ordained practices incumbent upon all Hindus. Unsplash

By Dr. Devakinanda Pasupuleti

Sanatana dharma, in Hinduism, term used to denote the “eternal” or absolute set of duties or religiously ordained practices incumbent upon all Hindus, regardless of class, caste, or sect.

Ashtottaram 15

15) OṀ SANĀTANABHŨMYAI NAMAH:

                OṀ (AUM) –SA-NAA-TA-NA-BHOO-MYAI–NA-MA-HA

                    ॐ सनातनभूम्यै नमः

   (Sanātana: Ancient, eternal)

In Sanskrit, Sanātana means- ancient and eternal. Our Vedas are eternal, and our culture and values are ancient. Hence, the Hindu way of life is referred to as Sanātana Dharma. It was neither started by a prophet nor an organization. It has been there for eternity. The word Hinduism is of very recent origin. The religion had no particular name since there was no other religion existed, from which it had to be distinguished. Some scholars of present-day Hinduism like to call it Sanātana dharma. However this word does not refer to a specific religion, but only to ancient practices of eternal value.


The Hindu way of life is referred to as Sanatana Dharma. Unsplash

Sanatana dharma is an important dharma that means eternal truth. … For Hindus, following Sanatana dharma means living their lives in such a way that they are always considering their moral choices and making the best decisions they can. They should also worship and pray so that they are thinking about God.

Our life style, the rituals we do, and the values we nurture for the welfare of humanity, for the present, past and the future generations to come from Sanatana dharma.

God is eternal and hence, we can equate these eternal values as godly. All our rituals, worship, and traditions are center around dharma (righteous, universal code of conduct). In general Sanātana dharma consists of virtues such as honesty, refraining from injuring living beings, purity, goodwill, mercy, patience, forbearance, self-restraint, generosity, and asceticism. These absolute set of duties or religiously ordained practices incumbent upon all Hindus, regardless of class, caste, or sect.

The land which has the eternal virtues and values as way of life is none other than our- ‘Sanātana Bhūmi’.

***

