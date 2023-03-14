AUKUS pact makes waves with submarine deal

By: Alex Willemyns

Australia will buy up to five U.S. nuclear-powered submarines, starting early next decade, and then build its own using a British design, according to a deal unveiled Monday that analysts say aims to counter China’s growing military power.

Meeting in San Diego under the auspices of the AUKUS security pact announced between their nations in 2021, U.S. President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the agreement was the best way to equip Australia with nuclear-propelled attack submarines as quickly as possible.

“We’re showing again how democracies can deliver our own security and prosperity, and not just for us but for the entire world,” Biden said at the event at Naval Base Point Loma, flanked by Albanese and Sunak with a hulking American submarine in the background.

Under the plan, Australia would purchase three Virginia-class submarines from the U.S., with the option to buy two more, Albanese said at the event. The first would be delivered in the early 2030s, according to a timeline released by Australia’s defense ministry.

Australia also will begin building its own nuclear-powered submarines and aims to deliver the first by the early 2040s. It would be based on a U.K. design and use technologies from all three countries. Britain plans to build its own submarines of the same design by the late 2030s.

At the event in San Diego, none of the leaders directly mentioned China. The AUKUS security pact is widely understood to be aimed at deterring the Asian superpower. Beijing opposes Taiwan’s de facto independence and asserts that almost the entire South China Sea – a crucial global shipping route – is its territory.

Although Biden, Albanese and Sunak did not name China, their joint appearance in the southern Californian seaside city drew a sharp response from Beijing the next day.

The three allies were walking together down “a wrong and dangerous path for their own geopolitical interest,” Weng Wenbin, spokesman for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told a regular news conference in Beijing on Tuesday.

The AUKUS pact has emerged from “a typical Cold War mentality, which will only stimulate an arms race, sabotage international nuclear non-proliferation system and harm regional peace and stability,” he said.

According to a 2021 analysis for the Heritage Foundation, a Washington think-tank, a fleet of Australian nuclear submarines could help defend shipping lanes from the Persian Gulf to the northern Pacific Ocean.

Nuclear-powered submarines can indefinitely sustain speeds that are more than three times faster than conventional submarines, stay submerged for significantly longer and carry more weapons.

China’s annual military spending was about U.S. $270 billion in 2021 compared with $142 billion in 2011, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. U.S. military spending was nearly $770 billion in 2021.

Charles Edel, a senior adviser and the Australia chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, told reporters that the submarine agreement was aimed at “convincing Beijing that it’s no longer operating in a permissive security environment.”

“The larger significance of the announcement, though, is not just submarines, but the strategic convergence we’re seeing between Australia, the United Kingdom and the U.S.,” Edel said in a conference call on Friday.

Key details of the announcement were leaked before the leaders’ event in San Diego.

“Its broader significance is the intentionality to drive technological integration, grow the industrial capacity, and deepen strategic coordination between all three countries,” Edel said.