After one year, no justice for the Burmese killed in the Christmas Eve massacre

Charred corpses and body parts from the massacre were buried, but the perpetrators have remained at large, said rights activists and family members of those who died.

“I want the military junta to take action and punish them for their crimes,” said a woman whose brother died in the massacre.

“I want to call on the people of Myanmar to take part in this process in whichever way they can because many people had to lose their lives unfairly,” she said.

The ethnic Karenni Nationalities Defense Force, an armed group fighting the junta, said it captured four junta soldiers from Infantry Battalion 108 under the 66th Division, who were allegedly involved in the massacre, in a battle on Dec. 3.

The ethnic force was interrogating a sergeant and three soldiers to determine if they were involved, said Mar Wi, secretary-2 of the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force.

“We are continuing with our effort to serve justice to those who were brutally and unfairly massacred,” he told RFA. “We will continue standing up for them.”