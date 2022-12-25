Sheikh Hasina says evil forces are conspiring against Bangladesh

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Saturday that evil forces are engaged in hatching conspiracies against the country to derail it from the path of development and prosperity.

Hasina said this while delivering her inaugural speech at the 22nd national council of the Awami League (AL) to elect new leadership.

Hasina, who has been re-elected for the 10th time as AL president, asked the party leaders and activists to remain united to resist conspiracies and advance the country towards prosperity.

Meanwhile, Obaidul Quader, Bangladesh Road Transport and Bridges Minister, has been re-elected as the general secretary for the third time.