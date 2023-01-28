Myanmar: Opium production doubled under 'junta' according to United Nations

By: Khin Maung Soe

Opium production in Myanmar has nearly doubled since the military coup two years ago, a U.N. report found Thursday, reversing years of declines, as farmers devote more land to growing poppies amid economic turmoil and disruptions.

Estimated potential opium production surged 88% to 790 metric tons in 2022 after having fallen to 400 metric tons in 2020 from 870 metric tons in 2013, the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime found.

The area of poppy cultivation, meanwhile, expanded 33% to more than 40,000 hectares from a year earlier. Production increases were most pronounced in eastern Shan state, which accounted for 84% of the total estimated area of poppy cultivation, the report said.