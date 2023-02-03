Turkey's inflation drops down to 57.68%

Turkey's annual inflation eased for the third month in a row, recording a 57.68-per cent growth in January, official data showed.

Meanwhile, consumer prices registered a month-on-month growth of 6.65 percent in January, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute.

Inflation in Turkey hit almost 85.5 percent, a 24-year high, in October 2022 after rising for 17 months. The high inflation leads to a sharp decline in Turkish households' purchasing power despite the government's anti-inflation measures and salary increases.