Satellite photos reveal the expansion of a Chinese-funded naval base in Cambodia

Recent satellite images taken of the coastal area around Sihanoukville, Cambodia, show a significant development of a China-funded naval base that would help Beijing boost its power projection not only in Southeast Asia but also the Taiwan Strait.

The Wall Street Journal reported in 2019 that Phnom Penh and Beijing had signed a secret deal to allow the Chinese military to use part of the base. Phnom Penh has repeatedly denied the deal, saying giving a foreign country exclusive military access to the base would be in contradiction to Cambodia’s constitution.

In June last year, however, the two countries began a project to develop the Ream Naval Base, in Sihanoukville province on the Gulf of Thailand, with China’s funding.

Latest satellite pictures obtained by Radio Free Asia from the Earth imaging company Planet Labs show massive changes in the landscape, as well as new constructions and large-scale land clearance.

Compared to a Google Earth image from July 1, 2022, when the development project just started, the naval base now has two new piers.

A number of new structures have been built at the center of the base, one of which resembles a cement plant to provide for the whole project, according to Tom Shugart, Adjunct Senior Fellow with the Defense Program at the Center for a New American Security.

Similarly, the two new piers seem to be temporary ones to ferry in construction materials and equipment and not naval piers for warships.

In just six months, two large areas have been cleared for facilities development in the center and the southeast, the latter is approximately 66 acres. The cleared area in the center is around 28 acres, or over 15 percent of Ream’s total land area, according to the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, or CSIS.

The developers also reclaimed an area in the southern part of the base.

Overall, “the speed and scale of construction is simply impressive,” Shugart told RFA.

Strategic location

Under the current development project, besides two new piers China will also help Cambodia build a dry dock, a slipway, a hospital and several other buildings as well as roads.

Beijing will also assist the Cambodian Royal Navy to repair some of its old ships and dredge navigation lanes to allow medium-sized vessels to access the base.