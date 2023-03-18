South Asian dancers demand more representation after 'Naatu Naatu' Oscar performance

"They were really showing that music has this global force. That's why people didn't have an issue at that time."

While Sunday night did mark a historic turning point for India, which also won Best Documentary Short for Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga's 'The Elephant Whisperers', the glaring absence of South Asian performers on Hollywood's biggest stage was the "last straw" for dancers like Achinta S. McDaniel, reports showbiz.com.

"Some people say, 'just be happy with what we got,' and that's part of [the problem] - this idea of just accepting the scraps that are thrown to you," McDaniel, the founder and artistic director of the Los Angeles-based Dance Company, told Variety.

"Just be happy an Indian song was nominated (and won). Don't be mad about the overwhelming racism that appeared in the performance."

McDaniel's agent put her forward to serve as an associate consultant for the performance two weeks before the Oscars, but her rep was told that the AMPAS-selected choreographers Tabitha and Napoleon D'uomo, the Los Angeles-based duo known as NappyTabs, had already hired their team.

"(Equity is) a big part of what I'm interested in, and this has galvanized so many of my colleagues in the field," said McDaniel.

"Now it's enough. This is the last straw."

McDaniel is hosting a Zoom on Saturday for South Asians in the dance community to unpack the events of the Oscars and plan ahead for a South Asian Summit this summer - an event she hopes to stage in conjunction with national organization Dance/USA's annual conference.

"This really lit a fire," said McDaniel.

"So many people are joining this Zoom so we can start to make an actual change. It's been too long since we've been quiet."

Vikas Arun, a New York-based dancer, and teacher specializing in forms of Western and Indian rhythmic and percussive dance, told Variety there have also been conversations this week about building a cross-functional advocacy group that can rally on behalf of South Asian entertainers in moments of crisis.

Dave, who authored the 2013 book 'Indian Accents: Brown Voice and Racial Performance in American Television and Film', agrees the "next step" in the conversation is to further interrogate the advocacy of South Asian entertainers.