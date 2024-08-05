Rising waters have ravaged rainy season crops throughout Asia

Rainy season crop:- More than a week of heavy rain has left farms and homes flooded in areas of Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos where only two months ago people had been suffering through a prolonged heat wave amid drought worries.

In Laos, flooding in central Khammouane province’s Khounkham district started on July 25 after a week of constant rain.

Authorities reported that 1,225 hectares of rice fields and farmland have been affected by the rising water.

Several residents told RFA on Tuesday that most of their rice and vegetable crops have been lost and some roads have been damaged.

In Myanmar, there have been 11 flood-related deaths since July 27 in the Bago and Ayeyarwady regions and in Kayin state, according to local residents and social aid groups. Seven of those deaths were in the Bago region, a social worker told Radio Free Asia. RFA/SP