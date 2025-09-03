Australia: Teenager charged over stabbing in western Sydney

Sydney, Sep 3 (IANS) A teenager has been charged over a stabbing at a western Sydney train station that left a boy in a critical condition in hospital.

Police in the state of New South Wales (NSW) said on Wednesday that emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing at a railway station in Merrylands, 20 km west of central Sydney, around 5:15 pm on Monday, Xinhua News Agency reported.

A 16-year-old male victim was treated at the scene by ambulance paramedics and taken to hospital in a critical condition. As of Wednesday morning he was continuing to recover in hospital.

Investigators believe that the 16-year-old boy had interacted with two males who were not known to him before they assaulted him and left the scene.

NSW Police said that a 17-year-old attended a police station on Tuesday afternoon where he was arrested and charged with seven offenses, including wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, being armed with intent to commit a serious offense and using a knife in a public place.

He was refused bail and will make an initial appearance before a children's court on Wednesday. Police inquiries into the incident are ongoing.