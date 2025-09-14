Fresh constituency cuts spark widespread protests across Bangladesh

Dhaka, Sep 14: Protests swept through several parts of Bangladesh on Sunday after the Election Commission announced fresh constituency cuts ahead of the general elections slated for February 2026, according to local media reports.

In Bagerhat, leaders and activists under the all-party combined committee staged sit-ins in front of the deputy commissioner's office and the district election office, demanding that the district's four parliamentary constituencies be retained.

Defying heavy rain, demonstrators gathered early at the main gate of the DC office before marching to the election office, locking its main entrance and chanting slogans in support of their demand. Later, they also laid siege to the DC office gate.

Parallel demonstrations erupted across all nine upazila-level election and UNO offices, as well as other government establishments. The sit-ins continued until noon, reports leading newspaper, The Daily Star.

In Faridpur's Bhanga upazila, residents began a three-day road and rail blockade on Sunday morning to protest the transfer of Algi and Hamirdi unions into the Faridpur-2 constituency from Faridpur-4.