US Tech Leaders Attend White House Dinner, Musk Skips

On September 4, 2025, US President Donald Trump hosted the top CEOs and tech leaders of the country for a dinner at the White House. Around 30 attendees, including CEOs from major technology companies, venture capitalists, and administration officials, were present at the dinner. It was interesting to note that former Trump ally and Tesla founder Elon Musk, as well as NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, were missing. It was an orchestrated display of alignment between powerful corporate players and an administration eager to project technological leadership and economic optimism during a time of geopolitical uncertainties and challenges to US hegemony from China, Russia, and India.

Tech leaders—including Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, Sam Altman, Sergey Brin, Bill Gates, and others—publicly praised Trump’s “pro-business, pro-innovation” stance. The event conveyed a message of U.S. dominance in AI and tech infrastructure, featuring leaders from AI-centric companies and the U.S. administration's ongoing AI Action Plan. During the dinner meeting, Trump asked, “How much are you investing in our country?” Meta and Apple both pledged approximately $600 billion in U.S. investments by 2028, while Google and Microsoft announced substantial commitments of $250 billion and up to $80 billion annually, respectively. Their endorsements strengthened Trump’s rhetoric of fostering an innovation-friendly environment in the USA, which involves a major manufacturing and investment shift to the USA.