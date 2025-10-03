Counterterrorism, trade and regional security to top agenda as Muttaqi visits India

The issue of visa quotas would also be discussed. This would be helpful for medical travellers, students, and business people. India is likely to increase scholarships for Afghan students who are pursuing higher studies in professional as well as technical fields.

Afghanistan would seek cooperation in medical facilities, health missions. Further discussions would also revolve around areas of infrastructure development, water, and electricity.

Another important point of discussion would be the upgradation of the Indian embassy in Kabul. Both sides are likely to agree on posting full-fledged ambassadors and also expand consular presence. This would lead to state-to-state engagement between the two countries.

Muttaqi was earlier scheduled to visit India in September, but the plan failed after the UN refused to give permission. The US and Pakistan, which is now a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, were opposed to the visit.

The rules state that all decisions by the committee are made by consensus, and even if one country opposes the decision, it can be blocked. On the earlier occasion, it was Pakistan that blocked Muttaqi’s visit to India.

Dr Jaishankar had said that he had spoken with Muttaqi in May. He said that he had a good conversation with him and added that he appreciated Muttaqi’s condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The visit is also part of a long diplomatic game. Indian officials, including Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and senior IFS officer J.P. Singh, have held several meetings over the past year with Muttaqi and other leaders of the Taliban at neutral venues such as Dubai.

One of the key reasons for India to share good ties with Afghanistan is due to regional geopolitics and geo-economic interests. While the Taliban was considered a Pakistan asset, a lot changed after they refused to rein in the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Pakistan accuses the Taliban of backing the TTP, but the claim has been denied. Further, China too has been courting the Taliban with an eye on resources. This could endanger India’s position in the Central Asian region, and hence, relations in this regard are important.

Muttaqi has served as Foreign Minister since the US withdrew its troops in 2021. He had taken part in a trilateral meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Pakistani Minister Ishaq Dar.

During that meeting, it was agreed to expand the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project into Afghanistan. Taking all these considerations, the visit by Muttaqi is important for India, and the engagements would be closely watched by many.

