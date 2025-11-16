Afghanistan Pivots To Central Asia As It Seeks To End Economic Dependence On Pakistan

This article was originally published in Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). Read the original article.

Afghanistan is seeking to significantly bolster trade with the oil-rich countries of Central Asia as it attempts to end its economic dependence on Pakistan, which has historically been Kabul’s biggest trading partner.

But experts warn that geography, high costs, and political constraints will hinder efforts by Afghanistan’s cash-strapped and unrecognized Taliban government to shift trade to Central Asia.

Kabul’s attempts to find new trade partners come after the worst outbreak of hostilities with Islamabad in years. The neighbors exchanged military attacks last month, killing dozens of people and leading to Pakistan closing its border with Afghanistan.

The monthlong border closure has inflicted some $200 million in losses for Afghan traders, who rely on Pakistani seaports to access international markets.

'Trade Alternatives'

Senior Taliban officials have urged Afghan traders and investors to end their activities in Pakistan and find new business and trade opportunities in Central Asia.

“We are actively working with our northern neighbors to find reliable trade alternatives,” Taliban Commerce Minister Nooruddin Azizi said on November 12.