Indigenous 4G Stack, 97,500 Swadeshi BSNL Towers to Boost Digital Connectivity for all: Scindia

New Delhi, Sep 27: Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate India’s fully indigenous 4G stack and more than 97,500 Swadeshi BSNL towers to bolster digital connectivity across the country.

This rollout will ensure 100 per cent 4G saturation nationwide, strengthening digital connectivity for every citizen, said the minister in a post on X.

“In a landmark moment for Bharat’s telecom sector, and celebrating 25 glorious years of BSNL, PM Modi will inaugurate India’s fully indigenous 4G stack and more than 97,500 Swadeshi BSNL towers across Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Assam, Gujarat and Bihar,” Scindia said.

These initiatives represent a giant leap towards Atmanirbhar Bharat, positioning India as a global leader in telecommunications, he added.

Referring to an article by Scindia, PMO India said in a post on X that BSNL’s 4G stack embodies the swadeshi spirit.

“With over 92,000 sites connecting 22 million Indians, it reflects India's journey from dependence to confidence, driving employment, exports, fiscal revival and advancing the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” PMO said in the post.

PM Modi is set to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate development projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore in Jharsuguda, Odisha. The projects cover key sectors such as telecommunications, railways, higher education, healthcare, skill development, and rural housing. Modi will also address a public gathering on the occasion.

Scindia further stated that it is the result of the self-reliant India resolve of PM Modi that today, “India has developed an indigenous 4G stack in just 22 months.”