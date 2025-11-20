Seven Months on, Ramgarh’s Underground Fire Keeps Burning, Threatening Lives and Land in Jharkhand’s Coal Belt

By Vishal Ranjan Sahu

Ramgarh, Jharkhand: It has been seven months since an underground coal fire began burning beneath the forest of Bhuchungdih village in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district, charring the ground and filling the air with smoke and heat.

What started as a forest fire in April, due to debated causes, has now slipped below the surface, spreading to an illegal mining site and igniting underground coal deposits and soil cavities.

Thick smoke and occasional flames rise from the earth, while the once-green forest now lies barren: trees have died, the soil has hardened or crumbled, and the air is heavy with heat.

The fire is now slowly advancing toward the residential part of the village, just 700-800 metres away.

The district administration is still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

Ramgarh District Forest Officer Nitish Kumar said the blaze may have been triggered by long-standing illegal coal mining in the Bhuchungdih forests.

“The reason for the fire is being investigated,” he said. “For many years, people have been digging small underground tunnels, known as rat-hole mines, to steal and sell coal. Some of these tunnels were later abandoned and filled with dry wood, leaves, and plastic waste. During the mahua collection season in April, villagers burn dry leaves to clear the forest floor. The fire likely spread through these abandoned tunnels, where it reached the underground coal seams and set the deposits on fire.”

Jharkhand is among India’s largest coal-producing states , accounting for 26.4% of the country’s total coal reserves, according to the Union Ministry of Coal.

In Ramgarh district alone, coal is extracted from 12 mines, and traces of this mining legacy run deep, visible even in forested areas like Bhuchungdih, where abandoned coal seams lie just beneath the soil.

The villagers, however, dispute the claim that their seasonal burning caused the fire. They said clearing dry leaves before collecting mahua flowers, a forest produce central to their livelihood, is a long-standing local practice and had never led to such incidents before.

The blaze has also altered the forest’s microclimate.

The air is thick with toxic gases, the temperature has risen across the forest, and the ground feels hot. Even 300-400 metres away, the air turns cooler: a sharp contrast that shows how deeply the underground fire has transformed the area.

“The forest used to be cool and fresh,” said Birsa Karmali (52), who grazes his goats there. “Now, warm air blows from it. It feels like some hot gas enters your body when you breathe.”