Indonesian Journalists Seek Better Pay and Protection Amid Declining Democracy

Taufiqurrohman and thirteen colleagues were fired by Trans Media Corpora after forming a union on August 27, 2024. Eight of them retaliated by suing the TV station. Trans Media Corpora has filed an appeal, so both parties must wait another 155 days. This ten-month dispute has left Taufiqurrohman and his colleagues struggling to feed their families. To make ends meet, Taufiqurrohman has started working as a taxi driver.

He said journalists in contention with media companies are entitled to Social Security benefits to cover living expenses for unemployed workers. He says that, though workers were to be paid wages until the final legal decision on their termination, he has received nothing. The judge denied the applicant’s request for an interim injunction regarding wages.

Global Voices reached out to CNN Indonesia and Trans Media Corpora for their comments on this issue, but received no response.

In another case, Bethriq Kindy Arrazy and five other journalists were fired from Pinusi without notice from the publisher, PT Portal Media Nusantara. The employer has proposed going to court to resolve the disagreement. “The Press Council should have conducted factual verification of the media’s conditions,” Arrazy suggested.

When media companies and dismissed journalists have legal disputes, the Press Council does not intervene because it lacks jurisdiction. Noting that labor issues in media companies harm professionalism and press freedom, Abdul Manan, chair of the Press Council’s Legal and Legislation Commission, said: