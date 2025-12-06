When the Judge Meets the Algorithm: AI Tools Entering India’s Courts

The concerns: When algorithms shadow judicial thinking

Despite the optimism, judges and scholars have raised concerns. A notable warning came from the Delhi High Court in 2023, when it refused to consider arguments in a trademark case that relied on ChatGPT. The court stated that large language models could fabricate case citations and facts, and that their output required independent verification.

In another case, the same Delhi High Court bench allowed homebuyers to withdraw a petition after they discovered that some portions of their pleadings, including case citations, had been generated on ChatGPT. Complaints noted in the so-formed document included non-existent cases and misquoted statements. The judge chastized the use of unverified generative AI, saying such practices could mislead the court. The incident reflected the professional dangers of the speed-and-accuracy trade offered by AI utilization within the judiciary.

The black box problem goes much beyond that. AI tools used for searching, summarizing, or transcribing can be built on opaque models. When SUPACE draws attention to certain precedents, judges and litigants cannot know how exactly those cases were prioritized. Scholars warn that this level of opacity makes errors more difficult to unearth and may all too subtly influence judicial thinking if the algorithmic suggestions are in some way “seen as neutral.”

Another danger is bias. Indian case law, like society, is unequal and, therefore, datasets for training AI may have also been imprinted with the discriminatory patterns based on caste, gender, class or religion. Analysts caution that AI would reinforce such biases in the name of better efficiency. Senior judges, including the Chief Justice of India, acknowledged that AI can “amplify discrimination” in scenarios where its opacity is still in place or where it trained on unrepresentative data.

Privacy and security concerns have also risen. Judicial record contains a very large amount of sensitive personal data, such as criminal allegations, finances, and medical details. All guidelines from courts like Kerala High Court discourage uploading such data to public cloud tools. The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, applies to automated processing, which covers many AI tools used in courts. In the absence of a dedicated AI law, courts and developers must navigate a patchwork of confidentiality and data-protection norms.

A further concern that challenges long-term improvement would be that of “automation bias,” where humans unconsciously trust computer outputs too much. Scholars contend, for instance, that when AI presents the judge with an applicable precedent or case priority, under the pressure of workload, the judge may tend, oftentimes without even realizing it, to reconsider some issue. As systems are becoming more seamless, the only aspect that will keep AI as a tool from becoming a co-silent author in judicial decisions will be strict intrusions from the side of judicial discipline.