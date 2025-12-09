Frozen Nights and Rising Waves: 7.5-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Japan in a Midnight Scare

Japan was struck by a powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake late at night on Monday, 8 December 2025. The tremor was felt at around 11:15 pm local time and was centred roughly 80 km off the coast of Aomori Prefecture at a depth of about 50 km. The shock left roads damaged, coastal communities shaken, and power cut to thousands of homes, leaving residents in freezing temperatures. It also triggered a tsunami, with the highest tide measured at around 70 centimetres. Reports suggest that around 30 people were injured, resulting in large-scale evacuations in the area as warnings of further strong tremors continue.

A wide area of northern Japan was affected, with parts of Aomori and nearby regions recording strong shaking. On Japan’s seismic intensity scale of 1 to 7, the quake registered an upper-6 in the city of Hachinohe. Such a level of shaking makes standing difficult and causes unsecured furniture and objects to topple. Social media videos showed the impact of the earthquake, with buildings shaking violently and papers and objects flying across rooms. The aftermath included roads developing cracks or partially collapsing, with some vehicles sustaining damage.