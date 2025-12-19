A large crowd gathers at night around a fire outside a building, casting an orange glow. The scene conveys tension and unrest.
Mobs vandalised the offices of major Bangladeshi newspapers Prothom Alo and The Daily Star in DhakaX

Bangladesh Violence LIVE: Protests Erupts After Student Leader Sharif Osman Hadi Dies Following Gun Attack

Bangladesh witnessed widespread protests and violence after student leader and election candidate Sharif Osman Hadi died from gunshot injuries on December 18, 2025.

Sharif Osman Hadi’s Body to Arrive in Bangladesh Friday Evening

The body of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent spokesperson of Inquilab Mancha and a key figure in the July 2024 uprising, is scheduled to be brought back to Bangladesh on Friday evening, December 19, 2025, according to reports.

Violence and unrest have erupted across the country following Hadi’s death. He was shot in the head by masked assailants on December 12, 2025, while launching his election campaign in Dhaka. Initially treated at a hospital in the capital, Hadi was later airlifted to Singapore for advanced medical care, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Ancestral Home, Dhanmondi 32 Attacked Amid Protests

A large crowd gathers at night, capturing an excavator demolishing a two-story building. The scene is illuminated by phones, conveying tension and urgency.
Protesters once again vandalised Dhanmondi 32X

Protesters once again vandalised Dhanmondi 32, the ancestral home of Bangladesh’s founding president, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, attempting to demolish what remained of the structure and setting fire to a poster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Offices of the Awami League across the country were reportedly attacked as well.

The violence erupted amid nationwide protests over the death of Inquilab Mancha leader Sharif Osman Hadi, with demonstrators also calling on Indian authorities to hand over Sheikh Hasina, who was sentenced to death last month.

Army Deployed After Protesters Hurl Stones at Indian Commission in Bangladesh

A nighttime protest scene with people on a platform, some raising their hands and holding megaphones. The crowd below is dense, capturing the event on phones.
Protesters staged a sit-in outside the office of the Indian Assistant High CommissionerX

In Chattogram, protesters staged a sit-in outside the office of the Indian Assistant High Commissioner following the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Around 1:30 am, some demonstrators hurled bricks and stones at the residence, but no damage was reported.

Security forces, including the army, were deployed outside the Commission to prevent further unrest and ensure the safety of the premises.

Media Offices Vandalises in Dhaka, Police Launch Manhunt for Attackers

A large crowd gathers outside a lit building at night, forming a circle around a bonfire of papers and debris. The mood is tense and chaotic.
Mobs vandalised the offices of major Bangladeshi newspapers Prothom Alo and The Daily StarX/@MAarafat71

Mobs vandalised the offices of major Bangladeshi newspapers Prothom Alo and The Daily Star in Dhaka as widespread protests erupted across the country. Responding to the escalating violence, interim Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus appealed for calm, urging citizens to allow law enforcement agencies to conduct their investigations.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Police launched a nationwide hunt for the gunmen behind the attack, releasing photographs of two prime suspects and announcing a reward of five million taka (about $42,000) for information leading to their arrest.

Violence, Protests in Bangladesh After Sharif Osman Hadi’s Death

In the image Osman Hadi is adressing people
Hadi was shot in the head by masked assailants on December 12, 2025Minthalspeaks, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Violence and unrest have erupted across Bangladesh after the death of prominent student leader and election candidate Sharif Osman Hadi. Hadi was shot in the head by masked assailants on December 12, 2025, while launching his election campaign in Dhaka. He was initially rushed to a hospital in the capital, where doctors described his condition as extremely critical, then he was airlifted to Singapore for advanced treatment.

After battling for his life for six days, Hadi died on Thursday, December 18, 2025, at a hospital in Singapore. The interim government confirmed his death late Thursday night, triggering widespread grief and anger across the country.

In a televised address to the nation, interim Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus announced a one-day state mourning and vowed swift justice, warning that no leniency would be shown to those responsible for the attack. Calling for calm, Yunus urged citizens to exercise restraint and allow law enforcement agencies to conduct a professional and transparent investigation.

Protests intensified late Thursday night, with demonstrators vandalising and setting fire to the offices of leading newspapers Prothom Alo and The Daily Star. Clashes were reported in several areas, and protesters also hurled stones at the Indian mission in Chattogram, according to local media. Security forces were deployed across major cities as authorities moved to contain the unrest.

Subscribe to our channels on YouTube and WhatsApp 

election
Bangladesh
protest
Singapore
logo
NewsGram
www.newsgram.com