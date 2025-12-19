Bangladesh Violence LIVE: Protests Erupts After Student Leader Sharif Osman Hadi Dies Following Gun Attack

Violence and unrest have erupted across Bangladesh after the death of prominent student leader and election candidate Sharif Osman Hadi. Hadi was shot in the head by masked assailants on December 12, 2025, while launching his election campaign in Dhaka. He was initially rushed to a hospital in the capital, where doctors described his condition as extremely critical, then he was airlifted to Singapore for advanced treatment.
After battling for his life for six days, Hadi died on Thursday, December 18, 2025, at a hospital in Singapore. The interim government confirmed his death late Thursday night, triggering widespread grief and anger across the country.
In a televised address to the nation, interim Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus announced a one-day state mourning and vowed swift justice, warning that no leniency would be shown to those responsible for the attack. Calling for calm, Yunus urged citizens to exercise restraint and allow law enforcement agencies to conduct a professional and transparent investigation.
Protests intensified late Thursday night, with demonstrators vandalising and setting fire to the offices of leading newspapers Prothom Alo and The Daily Star. Clashes were reported in several areas, and protesters also hurled stones at the Indian mission in Chattogram, according to local media. Security forces were deployed across major cities as authorities moved to contain the unrest.