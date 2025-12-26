Bangladesh Unrest: Another Hindu Man, Amrit Mondal Lynched in Bangladesh’s Rajbari, Days After Mymensingh Killing

Bangladesh has witnessed another mob killing of a Hindu man, intensifying concerns over the safety of religious minorities amid continuing political and social unrest in the country. According to NDTV, citing local media reports, the latest incident occurred in Rajbari district’s Pangsha upazila, where 29-year-old Amrit Mondal, also known as Samrat, was beaten to death by a group of locals late on Wednesday, December 24, 2025.

The killing comes just days after Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu worker, was lynched and his body set on fire in Mymensingh—an incident that sparked protests across Bangladesh and drew international attention.

According to police, Amrit Mondal was attacked at Hosaindanga Old Market around 11 pm after residents accused him of attempting to extort money. Locals reportedly raised an alarm, leading to a violent confrontation in which Mondal was severely assaulted. Police arrived at the scene after receiving information and rushed him to a hospital in critical condition, but doctors declared him dead around 2 am.