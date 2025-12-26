Bangladesh Unrest: Another Hindu Man, Amrit Mondal Lynched in Bangladesh’s Rajbari, Days After Mymensingh Killing

29-year-old Amrit Mondal, also known as Samrat, was beaten to death by locals in Bangladesh’s Rajbari district
The Muhammad Yunus-led interim government condemned the killing but said preliminary investigations point to criminal activity
The incident comes days after the lynching of Hindu worker Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh, intensifying fears among minority communities
Bangladesh has witnessed another mob killing of a Hindu man, intensifying concerns over the safety of religious minorities amid continuing political and social unrest in the country. According to NDTV, citing local media reports, the latest incident occurred in Rajbari district’s Pangsha upazila, where 29-year-old Amrit Mondal, also known as Samrat, was beaten to death by a group of locals late on Wednesday, December 24, 2025.
The killing comes just days after Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu worker, was lynched and his body set on fire in Mymensingh—an incident that sparked protests across Bangladesh and drew international attention.
According to police, Amrit Mondal was attacked at Hosaindanga Old Market around 11 pm after residents accused him of attempting to extort money. Locals reportedly raised an alarm, leading to a violent confrontation in which Mondal was severely assaulted. Police arrived at the scene after receiving information and rushed him to a hospital in critical condition, but doctors declared him dead around 2 am.
Mondal’s body has been sent to the Rajbari Sadar Hospital morgue for a post-mortem examination. One of his associates has been arrested, and firearms were recovered from the suspect, while other members of the group managed to flee.
Bangladeshi authorities claim that Mondal had a criminal background. Police allege he led a gang known locally as “Samrat Bahini” and was involved in extortion and intimidation in the Pangsha region. Officials said at least two serious criminal cases, including a murder case, were registered against him.
The Muhammad Yunus-led interim government condemned the killing but rejected claims that it was a communal attack. In an official statement, the government said preliminary investigations indicated the incident stemmed from criminal activity and an attempted extortion, not religious violence. It also warned against the spread of what it called misleading narratives on social media and said legal action would be taken against all those involved in the lynching. “The government urges all concerned to act responsibly and refrain from spreading misleading, provocative, or communal statements,” the statement said.
Despite the government’s clarification, rights groups and minority organisations say the incident cannot be viewed in isolation. The killing adds to a growing list of violent episodes involving religious minorities since the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024. Hindu communities across Bangladesh have reported attacks on homes, businesses, and individuals, fuelling fears of deteriorating security.
The murder of Dipu Chandra Das last week remains a flashpoint. Das was allegedly attacked by a mob following accusations that led to violence, and his killing triggered nationwide protests by students, factory workers, and civil rights activists. Indian authorities also raised concerns following the incident. The interim government later announced support for Das’s minor child and family.
The latest killing also coincides with significant political developments in Bangladesh, including the return of senior opposition leader Tarique Rahman after 17 years in exile. While the interim government maintains that law and order will be upheld, repeated incidents of mob violence have raised questions about accountability, minority protection, and the state’s ability to curb vigilante justice.
