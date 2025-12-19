Bangladesh Protests Turn Deadly: Hindu Man Lynched Over Alleged Blasphemy Amid Nationwide Violent Protests

A Hindu Man Lynched in Bangladesh

Violent protests have intensified in Bangladesh, as reports of a Hindu man beaten to death by a mob, came to light. Dipu Chandra Das, a local garland factory worker, was dragged to the streets and beaten to death by a mob, according to a report by BBC Bangla published today, December 19, 2025. BBC Bangla also reported that mobs attacked Prothom Alo and The Daily Star Newspaper buildings, Sheikh Mujib Rehman’s house at Dhanmodi 32, along with attacks at various places in Chittagong, Rajshahi and multiple other areas.

BBC Bangla reported further that Dipu Chandra Das was beaten severely, his body was hanged on a tree and then set on fire by the rioters. This incident comes amidst heavy ongoing violent protests in Bangladesh.

Earlier on Thursday, December 18, 2025, Indian High Commission office at Chittagong was also attacked, and protesters threw stones at the building. This happened after several protests occurred at Indian High Commission offices in Dhaka, Rajshahi and Khulna, following which they had to be temporarily closed.

