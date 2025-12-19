Bangladesh Protests Turn Deadly: Hindu Man Lynched Over Alleged Blasphemy Amid Nationwide Violent Protests

Key Points:
A Hindu garland factory worker was lynched to death by an enraged mob in Mymensingh area of Bangladesh.
This incident comes amidst violent protests happening all over Bangladesh, over the death of Sharif Osman Hadi.
Two Daily Newspapers offices - Prothom Alo and The Daily Star were also attacked and vandalised by a mob.
Violent protests have intensified in Bangladesh, as reports of a Hindu man beaten to death by a mob, came to light. Dipu Chandra Das, a local garland factory worker, was dragged to the streets and beaten to death by a mob, according to a report by BBC Bangla published today, December 19, 2025. BBC Bangla also reported that mobs attacked Prothom Alo and The Daily Star Newspaper buildings, Sheikh Mujib Rehman’s house at Dhanmodi 32, along with attacks at various places in Chittagong, Rajshahi and multiple other areas.
BBC Bangla reported further that Dipu Chandra Das was beaten severely, his body was hanged on a tree and then set on fire by the rioters. This incident comes amidst heavy ongoing violent protests in Bangladesh.
Earlier on Thursday, December 18, 2025, Indian High Commission office at Chittagong was also attacked, and protesters threw stones at the building. This happened after several protests occurred at Indian High Commission offices in Dhaka, Rajshahi and Khulna, following which they had to be temporarily closed.
The aforementioned distressing incident occurred in Bhalukha, Mymensingh, Bangladesh, after the man was allegedly accused of blasphemy, BBC Bangla reported. Police officer Ripon told BBC Bangla that Das was caught and beaten to death by an enraged crowd on Thursday, December 18, 2025, night, after being accused of making derogatory remarks about the Prophet.
This incident has sparked outrage and condemnation all across the social media. Communal clashes occurred last in 2024, after Sheikh Hasina’s ousting, in which Hindu minorities were targeted.
The protests in Bangladesh turned violent after Sharif Osman Hadi,a young politician and leader of the political platform Inquilab Moncho, was declared dead on Thursday, December 18, 2025. Osman Hadi was a key figure involved in the 2024 student protests that ousted the then Sheikh Hasina led Awami League government. He was shot by unknown assailants in Dhaka on December 12, 2025. He was immediately rushed to a hospital in Dhaka, and then later airlifted to Singapore on December 15, 2025. After he was declared dead, protesters demanded swift action and justice.
Md Yunus, head of the interim government in Bangladesh, declared a state mourning for Osman Hadi on Saturday, December 20, 2025 and urged the citizens of Bangladesh to show restraint and peace. However, neglecting his advice, protesters took to violent measures, turning to rioting, attacking people, and vandalising public buildings.
Prothom Alo and The Daily Star- two prominent Newspapers offices in Bangladesh were attacked and vandalised by the protesters, on December 18, 2025. They have ceased their operations as of now. A statement from Prothom Alo states that following the attacks on their buildings, technical equipment has been destroyed and the building has been temporarily shut down, leading to a cease in their operations. Viral videos on social media have also shown journalists dragged to the streets and beaten by mobs.
