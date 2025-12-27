Mob Violence Forces Cancellation of Bangladeshi Rock Icon James Concert in Faridpur, Leaves 25 Injured

A concert by iconic Bangladeshi rock musician James was called off on Friday night, December 26, 2025, after a mob attacked the venue in Faridpur, Bangladesh. The incident left nearly 25 people injured, including 15–20 students. The violence was triggered when a group of people attempted to force their way into the concert venue after being denied entry. They then began pelting stones and bricks at the stage even before the performance began, effectively hijacking the concert.

The concert was organized by Faridpur Zila School as part of the celebrations marking its 18th anniversary and was scheduled to start at 9 pm. However, tension escalated as the crowd vandalized the venue, resulting in injuries and serious security breaches. The organizing committee convenor, Mustafizur Rahman Shamim, later announced the cancellation of the concert at around 10 pm. The decision was taken in accordance with the instructions of the Faridpur Deputy Commissioner. Police and local authorities subsequently brought the situation under control as panic spread among attendees.