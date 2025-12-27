Mob Violence Forces Cancellation of Bangladeshi Rock Icon James Concert in Faridpur, Leaves 25 Injured

James’ Faridpur concert was cancelled after a mob attack left nearly 25 people injured, including students.
Stone-pelting began before the performance, prompting authorities to call off the event on security grounds.
The incident adds to growing concerns over the safety of artistes and cultural events in Bangladesh.
A concert by iconic Bangladeshi rock musician James was called off on Friday night, December 26, 2025, after a mob attacked the venue in Faridpur, Bangladesh. The incident left nearly 25 people injured, including 15–20 students. The violence was triggered when a group of people attempted to force their way into the concert venue after being denied entry. They then began pelting stones and bricks at the stage even before the performance began, effectively hijacking the concert.
The concert was organized by Faridpur Zila School as part of the celebrations marking its 18th anniversary and was scheduled to start at 9 pm. However, tension escalated as the crowd vandalized the venue, resulting in injuries and serious security breaches. The organizing committee convenor, Mustafizur Rahman Shamim, later announced the cancellation of the concert at around 10 pm. The decision was taken in accordance with the instructions of the Faridpur Deputy Commissioner. Police and local authorities subsequently brought the situation under control as panic spread among attendees.
James, born Faruq Mahfuz Anam, is one of the most prominent figures in modern Bangladeshi rock music. He is the front-man of the band Nagar Baul, which has songs such as “Pagla Hawa,” “Ma,” “Taray Taray,” and “Guru Ghar Banaibo” to its credit, influencing generations of listeners. His popularity extends beyond Bangladesh, earning him recognition among South Asian audiences. He has also contributed to Bollywood music with songs like “Bheegi Bheegi” from the film Gangster and “Alvida” from Metro In Dino.
Such incidents of violence have been occurring with increasing frequency, with mobs vandalizing performance venues of prominent artistes. A classical vocalist from the Maihar gharana, Siraj Ali Khan, was in Dhaka a few days earlier but returned to India without performing. His concert venue was also disrupted by mobs ahead of the scheduled performance. He later publicly announced his decision not to return to Bangladesh until artists, music and cultural institutions are assured safety.
In a similar incident, Arman Khan, son of the late Ustad Rashid Khan, reportedly declined an invitation to perform in Dhaka, citing security concerns. He clarified that his reluctance stemmed from the unsafe environment prevailing for musicians in the country, highlighting the gravity of the situation.
These incidents come amid growing violence in Bangladesh, where cultural institutions such as Chhayanaut and Udichi, along with artists, journalists and newspaper offices, have been attacked and set ablaze. The cultural institution Chhayanaut, regarded as a hub of secular and progressive consciousness promoted through music, theatre, dance, recitation and folk traditions, was vandalized and burned down. The attack has drawn strong condemnation from the country’s cultural community, which has described it as an assault on Bangladesh’s cultural heritage.
