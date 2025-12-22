Wheelchair user completes historic bungee jump in Nepal

Devkota completed the wheelchair jump on her birthday and dedicated the achievement to her parents, who faced social discrimination and stigma for raising a child with a disability. Expressing her gratitude for their support, she said they have raised her to be capable and courageous, adding that her disability won’t stop her from pursuing her life goals.

Speaking to Global Voices by phone, Sugam Bhattarai, secretary general of the National Federation of the Disabled – Nepal (NFDN), said that Deepa’s achievement was an inspiration for all. “People living with disability can equally contribute to the society — in all fields, be it tourism or adventure sports,” he said.

(SY)