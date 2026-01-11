Are ‘hyper-meritocracy’ and feminist backlash driving South Korean young men to the right?

It can be difficult to define what “conservative” or “right-wing populist” means, as the boundaries have blurred with other terms such as “far right” or “alt-right.” These terms also vary by region and historical context. Moreover, it is nearly impossible to categorize men in their 20s or 30s under a single ideological label.

Despite this ambiguity, numerous studies have shown that South Korean young men aged 18 to 29 have unquestionably shifted to the right more than any other global demographic, with some even moving toward the far-right in support of agendas including anti-feminist and anti-redistributive policies, resulting in one of the widest ideological gaps between young men and women in the world.

Deepening Korea's gender divide

After South Korea’s snap presidential election in June 2025, a voter survey was conducted by a local research company, Hankook Research, and a news magazine, Sisa In, in collaboration with academic experts. Over 2,000 voters aged 18 and older completed up to 239 questionnaires on post-election voting preferences and their views on democracy, the economy, and social issues.

The results clearly showed that South Korean young men were more conservative than other groups, particularly on issues of feminism, redistributive policies, and attitudes toward migrants and refugees, according to John Kuk, a political studies professor at Michigan State University who helped design the survey questionnaires.

For example, in response to the question, “Do you agree with a gender quota system for high public positions?” 71 percent of men aged 18-29 said they either strongly or moderately disagreed, while 63 percent of their female counterparts strongly or moderately agreed.

In response to the statement, “There needs to be a movement that honors masculinity and advocates for men’s rights,” 47 percent of men aged 18–29 said they strongly or moderately agreed, while 53 percent of men in their 30s said the same. In comparison, 68 percent and 72 percent of their female counterparts, respectively, strongly or moderately disagreed with the statement.

However, it was also evident that the majority of the Korean young men remained committed to democracy and did not embrace authoritarian views or conspiracy theories promoted by far-right wing populists, Kuk added.

For example, in response to the statement, “Because liberal democracy in Korea is in crisis, it may be possible to use force in order to save it,” 61 percent of men aged 18–29 strongly or moderately disagreed. Regarding the statement, “Do you have suspicions that the voting process in this presidential election was rigged to benefit a particular candidate?” 52 percent of men aged 18–29 and 62 percent of men in their 30s, respectively, strongly or moderately disagreed.

The presidential election this past June confirmed the shift of young men to the right. The snap election was held following the impeachment and removal of former President Yoon Suk Yeol. As a result, the majority of votes (37.2 percent) from men aged 18 to 29 went to Lee Jun-seok, a candidate who broke away from Yoon with his own conservative party, the Reform Party. Their second choice (36.9 percent) was a candidate from the ruling conservative party, to which the former impeached President Yoon belonged.

On the other hand, roughly 58 percent of their female counterparts voted for Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party. Additionally, nearly six percent of women in their 20s supported the Democratic Labor Party candidate Kwon Young-kook, even though his overall nationwide vote share was less than 1 percent.

This trend goes further back. Already in 2014, The Financial Times reported South Korea has one of the world’s extreme gender polarization rates, largely due to young men’s significant skew to the right compared with other high-income countries, including the US, Germany, and the UK.

Korea's manosphere shapes politics and policy

One might then ask what lies behind the extreme divergence among Korean young men. One indisputable factor that unites many of them is anti-feminist sentiment. A term was coined to refer to them, “Idaenam” (이대남), which is a shortened word that literally means men in their 20s.

Since the 1950s, South Korea’s feminists have fought for equal opportunity for women in politics, education, and beyond. The latest wave of feminist activism, led mainly by the Millennial and Gen Z women, gained traction around 2016 after a man killed a 23-year-old woman at a public bathroom near the Gangnam subway station. The killer intentionally targeted a woman, as he later testified that “women usually ignored me.”

The femicide triggered a wave of women showing up to mourn and offer condolences, as well as a collective uproar and uptick in feminist activism. At the same time, it prompted many young men to express resentment and counterargue that the murder was not a femicide but a crime of a man with a mental illness.

Instead of engaging in public discussions about the country’s deep-rooted patriarchy, structural discrimination and misogyny, and violence against women, debates on feminist issues were reduced to a mere “men vs. women” or “us vs. them” framework.

In a Zoom interview with Global Voices, Lee Han, a co-founder and activist with “Feminism with Him,” a Korean non-profit organization that teaches feminism to men, said: