Why Japan’s Upcoming Lower House Election Feels Like a Race to the Bottom

This story by Jo Carter originally appeared on Global Voices on February 4, 2026.

While the rise of social media and the resulting surge of populism are global trends, in Japan, this phenomenon takes on a unique and troubling form, as populist politics is intertwined with a silent democratic crisis of political apathy.

Japanese culture has long valued the aesthetic of silence. We are a society that prides itself on 空気を読む, directly translated as “reading the air” or reticence and reserve, which is a form of high-context communication that prioritizes harmony over loud, confrontational debate.

However, as an ethnic Chinese, born and raised in Japan, I see the virtues of reticence and reserve being weaponized to hollow out our democracy, in particular during troubled times.

Elections with a 16-day notice

On January 23, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi moved to dissolve the House of Representatives. The next election is now set for February 8. Voters have been thrown into the shortest campaign period in postwar Japanese history.

Takaichi became Japan’s first woman prime minister on October 25, 2025, with popular support. During her campaign, she promised tax cuts, subsidies, and economic reforms, using a nationalistic rhetoric that blames immigrants, tourists, and China for the country’s economic and diplomatic woes. The opposition parties fear that her politics would fuel inflation and xenophobic sentiments and destabilize the region by antagonizing China.

Her decision to dissolve the Lower House aims to secure a strong majority in the 465-seat chamber for her ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and the newly established Japan Innovation Party (JIP), so as to push through her economic and security policy agenda.

Within 16 days of the announcement, Japanese voters must decide on a major political shift from a previously centrist stance to a right-leaning one, with a fiscal stimulus package and a hawkish stance toward China, that will have a long-lasting impact on the country. Yet, amid the “culture of silence,” public deliberation is lacking.