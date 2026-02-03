“You Can’t Play with the Right of Privacy of This Country in the Name of Data Sharing”: Supreme Court Pulls Up WhatsApp and Meta Over 2021 Privacy Policy

The Supreme Court, on 3 February 2026, took strong exception to the “take it or leave it” structure of WhatsApp’s 2021 privacy policy, questioning whether users’ consent to data sharing could be considered voluntary. The remarks were made while hearing appeals by Meta Platforms and WhatsApp against a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) judgement which had upheld a penalty of ₹213.14 crore imposed on the company by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for abuse of a dominant position.

A three judge Bench, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, said the court would pass an interim order in the matter on 9 February 2026 and directed that the Union government be added as a party.

The Bench repeatedly stressed that the right to privacy is constitutionally protected and cannot be diluted through complex policy language. “You can’t play with the right of privacy of this country in the name of data sharing,” CJI Kant said, warning that the court would not permit the sharing of “a single word” of user data without safeguards. He described the policy framework as “a decent way of committing theft of private information”.

The court questioned the claim that users had a meaningful choice. Referring to the companies’ argument that there was an opt-out option, the CJI asked how an ordinary person, including someone in a remote village, would understand “very cleverly drafted” terms. “What do you mean by opt-out? Because you have created a monopoly in the market, there is no choice for the consumer,” he observed. He added that silent users were being commercially exploited and that consent obtained in such circumstances appeared to be “manufactured consent”.

In a personal anecdote to illustrate targeted advertising concerns, CJI Kant said that if a person discussed a medical issue with a doctor on WhatsApp, advertisements related to medicines began appearing shortly after. The court said it wanted to examine how behavioural data and user trends were being monetised, and how data “footprints” were shared within the Meta ecosystem for advertising advantage.