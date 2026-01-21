Japan Court Sentences Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Assassin Tetsuya Yamagami to Life Imprisonment

A Japanese court on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, sentenced Tetsuya Yamagami to life imprisonment for the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The crime shocked Japan and the world, as the country has very few cases related to gun violence.

The verdict was delivered by Judge Shinichi Tanaka at the Nara District Court, more than three years after Abe was shot dead during a campaign speech on July 8, 2022. A crowd gathered outside the court, with many people lining up early to obtain passes to observe the proceedings.

Yamagami, 45, was convicted of murder and violations of Japan’s firearms control laws after he used a homemade gun to shoot Abe in broad daylight outside a train station in the western city of Nara. Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, was 67 at the time of his death. Yamagami was arrested at the scene moments after the attack.