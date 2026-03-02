Hongkonger Fights in Ukraine as Diaspora Marks Grim Anniversary

When US President Donald Trump announced plans to withdraw aid to Ukraine in early 2025, 31-year-old Hongkonger Nid made a decision that would change his life: he would join the fight himself.

“I felt it was very unfair,” Nid told Global Voices over a crackling video call from his military base in Ukraine. “When those in power don’t do anything, those below have to act. We, ordinary citizens, have to do it.”

Nid arrived in Ukraine in March 2025, leaving behind his job as a chef. Now a combat medic in the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, he evacuates wounded soldiers using robots after serving several months as an infantryman.

Nid sees parallels between Ukraine’s resistance and Hong Kong’s own struggles. Both were forced to ramp up their fight for autonomy in 2014, after Russia’s annexation of Crimea and the resistance campaigns in the Special Administrative Regions of China (SAR), known as the Umbrella Movement.

“We’re both being occupied by a neighboring power that’s gradually eroding our political autonomy and assimilating us,” Nid said, praising his unit’s effort to preserve the Ukrainian language and wishing the same for Cantonese.

After Beijing’s crackdown on the 2019 pro-democracy protests and the implementation of the National Security Law, Nid felt increasingly hopeless about participating in Hong Kong society.