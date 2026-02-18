Madhya Pradesh High Court Rejects Bail in Chhindwara Toxic Coldrif Syrup Death Case as 26 Children’s Fatalities Linked to Contaminated Medicine

Bhopal/Jabalpur, Feb 17: The Madhya Pradesh High Court, on Tuesday, dismissed the regular bail application filed by a pharmacist accused in the toxic Coldrif cough syrup case, a paediatrician Praveen Soni, his wife Jyoti Soni and nephew.

The toxic Coldrif syrup, prescribed by Praveen Soni, led to the deaths of more than 26 innocent children aged below four to five years in Chhindwara district.

A bench of Justice Pramod Kumar Agrawal, held in its order dated February 17, 2026, that this is not a fit case for granting bail, considering the overall facts and circumstances.

The applicant, a licensed pharmacist working at M/s Apna Medical Store owned by co-accused Jyoti Soni (wife of paediatrician Praveen Soni), had dispensed Coldrif Syrup instead of the prescribed Nextro-DS.